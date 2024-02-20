MACAU, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UFC®, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, announced a new sponsor partnership with Stake, the world's largest crypto games and sportsbook brand.

STAKE.COM NAMED BY UFC® AS ITS OFFICIAL PARTNER IN MACAU

As part of this partnership, UFC and Stake.com will collaborate to improve UFC's betting experience at Stake providing exclusive promotions, VIP experiences and producing exclusive social and digital content featuring UFC athletes, including UFC champion Israel Adesanya who became Stake's first-ever brand ambassador.

"We're thrilled to partner with an exciting and emerging brand like Stake to offer exclusive digital and social content to our fans, as well as an innovative gaming experience," UFC Vice President of Global Partnerships Nick Smith said. "UFC prides itself on being innovators, and Stake is a unique way for fans to experience the action and excitement of UFC."

Stake has made its name for itself with an unprecedented 45 billion sports gaming bets processed in just 3 years. The brand is making waves through its unique platform, games and approach towards hospitality. Elite odds, exciting promotions, instant withdrawals and a leading social experience has been the catalyst for their fast rise.

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 625 million fans and 180 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world.

"All of us at Stake are massive UFC enthusiasts. We are excited to collaborate with such a dominant brand to deliver a one-of-a-kind betting experience and accelerate our global expansion."

STAKE ENTERS FORMULA 1 TEAM RACING.

Stake has also entered the prestigious world of F1 racing. The Sauber F1 team has been rebranded as the Stake F1 Team, named after the online gambling giant, after parting ways with Alfa Romeo at the end of 2023.

Stake will participate in F1 for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. This rebranding is a result of substantial investment and sponsorship by the owner Edward Craven.

Stake is already a shirt sponsor for the premier league team Everton FC.

