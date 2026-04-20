Standard Energy Showcases Vertically Integrated PV Supply Chain at SOLARTECH INDONESIA 2026, Serving Clean Energy Markets in the United States, India, Europe, Southeast Asia and Worldwide

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Energy (STDARD), a trusted global clean energy solutions provider, announces its participation in SOLARTECH INDONESIA 2026, from April 22–24, 2026, at the Jakarta International Expo.

The company will host a showcase at Booth A1F2-01, presenting its end-to-end integrated PV supply chain solutions and global delivery system to partners worldwide.

Showcasing Integrated Value Chain Expertise

As a platform for the solar industry in Southeast Asia, the exhibition enables Standard Energy to deepen engagement with regional partners. The company provides stable, efficient, and customizable supply chain solutions that address diverse market needs—from quality compliance and low-carbon certification to delivery efficiency and cost optimization for projects worldwide. This is supported by its fully integrated PV manufacturing chain covering wafers, cells, and modules, the global"One Headquarters with Six Centers"operational layout, and key international certifications including ISO, CE, UL, BIS and Intertek,which collectively ensure reliable performance and smooth market access worldwide. Building on this global foundation, Standard Energy's local manufacturing and service capabilities in Indonesia enable faster delivery and enhanced support for customers across Southeast Asia, while also strengthening its service to the U.S., Indian, and European markets.

Reliable Global Supply, Backed by Scale

Our supply chain spans Indonesia, Laos, the Philippines, and the United States, with a total PV capacity of 11.5 GW. This includes 3 GW of silicon rod and 3 GW of silicon wafer capacity in Indonesia. Additionally, we possess a dedicated aluminum frame production capacity of 15 GW. At the exhibition, we will showcase our integrated supply chain strengths, global delivery system, and tailored service capabilities to support the global energy transition.

Committed to Global Partnerships

"Standard Energy is committed to being a trusted global partner in the clean energy transition. By integrating the PV supply chain, we deliver efficient, end-to-end solutions worldwide," said a company representative. "We look forward to connecting with customers and partners from the U.S., India, Europe, Southeast Asia, and beyond to advance the broader adoption of solar energy."

On-site Business Engagement

Throughout the event, the Standard Energy team will host one-on-one business meetings and dedicated discussions on supply chain collaboration. Industry partners are invited to visit the booth for in-depth conversations and exploring partnership opportunities.

About Standard Energy

Founded in 2019, Standard Energy is committed to being a trusted global provider of clean energy solutions. The company has established a strategic layout of "One Headquarters With Six Centers", covering six countries and regions: Singapore, the United States, Taiwan (China), the Philippines, Indonesia, and Laos. In 2026, the company will reach a PV manufacturing capacity of 11.5 GW and an aluminum frame production capacity supporting 15 GW of PV modules. Standard Energy's core products include 182/210mm large-sized silicon wafers, PV cells, high-efficiency PV modules, and BIPV (Building-Integrated Photovoltaics).

Contact

Email:[email protected]

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/StandardEnergyForSolar

Linkedin:https://www.linkedin.com/company/standardenergyforsolar

SOURCE Standard Energy