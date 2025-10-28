Standard Foods Announces Strategic Partnership and Investment in Hello Health to Strengthen the Bridge Between Digital Health and Nutrition in Southeast Asia.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Health Group (HHG), Asia's leading digital health and wellness platform, and Standard Foods Group (SFG), a leading nutrition and health-related consumer goods company headquartered in Taiwan, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership, with SFG joining as a strategic investor in HHG's Pre-Series A investment round.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both organizations as they unite their strengths to advance the future of digital health, nutrition, and preventive wellness across Southeast Asia. The partnership brings together SFG's deep expertise in nutrition, medical foods and functional foods with HHG's rapidly evolving digital ecosystem, which empowers millions across Southeast Asia to make informed health and wellness decisions every day.

Over the past few years, Hello Health Group has pivoted from being a digital health information platform to a data- and technology-driven venture that is reshaping preventative care and access in Southeast Asia. The collaboration with SFG further accelerates this transformation, creating new opportunities to bridge digital health innovation and nutrition for everyday wellness.

Together, HHG and SFG will build on their shared vision of enabling healthier lives by combining nutrition-centric expertise with digital health and engagement platforms. The partnership connects individuals who want to improve their well-being with personalized tools and trusted nutrition solutions — transforming intent into proactive, daily-health actions.

"This partnership enables us to translate nutritional science into real-life health solutions that help people make better choices every day," said Arthur Tsao, Chief Executive Officer of Standard Foods Group. "By combining our expertise in medical foods and functional nutrition with Hello Health Group's digital health platform, we aim to make evidence-based nutrition more accessible and meaningful for individuals and families."

"We are honored to welcome Standard Foods Group as a strategic investor in HHG. Their deep expertise in nutritional science, coupled with their history of innovation and entrepreneurship, will enrich our strategy and unlock new potential revenue streams. This partnership provides both financial and strategic fuel for our mission to deliver step changes in health outcomes for our users and their families across eight markets in Southeast Asia," said Reynold D'Silva, Chief Executive Officer of Hello Health Group.

About Hello Health Group (HHG)

Hello Health Group is dedicated to leading the digital health and wellness revolution across Southeast Asia. Our mission is to empower millions of people to make better-informed decisions, enabling them to live healthier and happier lives. Serving more than 100 million users in eight markets across South East Asia, and certified by the AACI Trust, Hello Health Group is backed by a track record of profitable growth and focused on scaling personalized, accessible healthcare solutions for the region.

Visit: www.hellohealthgroup.com

About Standard Foods Group (SFG)

Standard Foods Group is a leading nutrition and health-related consumer goods company with a strong presence across Asia. Founded in 1986, the company has earned more than 44 health food certifications — the highest number among food manufacturers in Taiwan — underscoring its unwavering commitment to product safety, innovation, and trust. With a diverse portfolio spanning medical foods,functional foods, nutritional products, dairy, and beverages, SFG is dedicated to advancing health through science, innovation, and sustainability — bringing trusted nutrition to millions of families every day.

Visit: https://www.sfworldwide.com/

7 "PACE Consulting advised HHG on this Transaction"

SOURCE Hello Health Group