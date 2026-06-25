Star Florist Strengthens Presence in Singapore's Weddings and Events Industry Through Specialised Floral Styling and Strategic Partnerships
News provided byStar Florist Pte Ltd
25 Jun, 2026, 08:19 CST
SINGAPORE, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Singapore's weddings and events landscape continues to evolve, Star Florist Pte Ltd is strengthening its presence through specialised wedding decoration services, long-standing hospitality partnerships, and a continued focus on creating distinctive celebration experiences.
Having served the industry for more than a decade since its establishment in 2014, Star Florist has built its reputation by supporting weddings, celebrations, and corporate functions with floral concepts tailored to different themes, venues, and customer preferences.
Over the years, the company has worked with various hotel and industry partners across Singapore, providing wedding décor, recurring arrangements, and support for showcase initiatives such as the Hitcheed Wedding Show.
With couples increasingly seeking celebrations that reflect their individual styles and preferences, Star Florist has observed growing demand for bespoke styling and professionally coordinated setups that help create memorable experiences for both hosts and guests.
Company Highlight
Established: 2014
Core Expertise: Wedding decorations, floral styling, and corporate arrangements
Industry Network: Hotels, event partners, and wedding stakeholders across Singapore
Notable Showcase: Hitcheed Wedding Show
Supporting Singapore's Active Weddings and Events Scene
Today, Star Florist supports a broad range of requirements across the hospitality, corporate, and consumer sectors, including:
- Wedding and venue decorations
- Corporate floral arrangements
- Hotel floral support services
- Bespoke styling concepts
- Large-scale setup coordination
By working closely with hotels, venue operators, and industry stakeholders, the company continues to contribute to Singapore's vibrant calendar of weddings, celebrations, and corporate functions.
Enhancing Customer Experience Through Service and Coordination
Alongside its industry collaborations, Star Florist has continued to enhance service responsiveness, coordination efficiency, and the overall customer journey.
Its approach centres on:
- Fresh flower quality
- Customer-focused service
- Flexibility in accommodating unique requirements
- Seamless setup and coordination
This enables the company to support both intimate gatherings and large-scale occasions while maintaining close attention to detail and personalised care for every client.
"Over the years, we've seen increasing demand from couples and industry partners looking for celebration experiences that feel more meaningful and memorable," said Ngoi Lay Ming, Manager of Star Florist Pte Ltd.
"Today, customers value not only beautiful arrangements but also creativity, reliability, and smooth execution throughout the entire process. Our goal is to help bring each vision to life while creating settings that leave a lasting impression on guests."
Positioned for Continued Growth
As Singapore's weddings and events industry continues to expand, Star Florist aims to further strengthen its collaborations within the hospitality and events sector while refining its styling and support capabilities to meet evolving customer expectations.
The company remains committed to delivering dependable solutions that combine creativity, experience, and attentive service for a wide range of occasions.
About Star Florist Pte Ltd
Established in 2014, Star Florist Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based florist specialising in wedding decorations, event floral styling, and corporate floral solutions. Serving both hospitality and consumer segments, the company is committed to creating tailored experiences for weddings, celebrations, and corporate events across Singapore.
SOURCE Star Florist Pte Ltd
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