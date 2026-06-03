Star Living Introduces Integrated 'One-Stop Home & Living' Concept to Simplify Renovation and Furnishing for Singapore Homeowners

SINGAPORE, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Living has unveiled a new all-in-one home planning concept aimed at helping Singapore homeowners manage renovation, furnishing, and home appliance selection through a more coordinated and efficient process.

Star Living Signature at Serangoon North: A one-stop home and living concept featuring furniture, renovation solutions, sanitary fittings, and home appliances.

As renovation projects become increasingly complex, many homeowners are looking for ways to reduce the challenges of managing multiple contractors, suppliers, and retailers separately. Star Living's latest initiative brings together renovation-related services, furnishings, electrical appliances, and sanitary solutions under a single customer experience designed to simplify project coordination.

Addressing Growing Demand for More Coordinated Home Planning

Today's homeowners are placing greater emphasis on practicality, time efficiency, and cohesive planning when designing their homes.

To support these evolving expectations, Star Living now offers a broader range of services including:

Carpentry and customised built-ins

Masonry and flooring works

Air-conditioning installation

Bathroom fittings and sanitary installation

Interior consultation

Furniture and mattress collections

Home appliances and household essentials

Through this consolidated approach, customers can manage multiple aspects of their renovation and furnishing requirements through a single touchpoint, helping to reduce administrative complexity and improve planning efficiency.

"We want to make the renovation and furnishing process more manageable for homeowners. By bringing these services together, customers can enjoy a more seamless experience when planning their homes," said Koh Hong Jie, Group Retail Manager at Star Living.

Expanding Interior Solutions with OPU Door

As part of its broader product expansion, Star Living has also introduced OPU Door, a distributed door system brand offering contemporary door solutions designed for space-conscious residential interiors.

Launched in 2025, the collection includes:

Slim-frame aluminium core doors

Concealed doors for minimalist interiors

Synchronised sliding door systems

Phantom doors designed for tighter layouts and space optimisation

The range caters to homeowners seeking cleaner visual aesthetics while maximising functionality within compact urban homes.

Adapting to Lifestyle and Material Preferences

The company has also expanded its offerings in response to changing consumer preferences surrounding sustainability, wellness-focused materials, and pet-friendly home environments.

Its current product selections include:

Low-formaldehyde materials

Sustainably sourced furniture

Scratch-resistant and stain-resistant upholstery fabrics suitable for pet owners

As part of its material standards, Star Living uses E1-grade or higher MDF and CARB P2-certified boards. The company has also been awarded the SFIC Sustainability Furniture Mark in recognition of its environmental and health-conscious practices.

Creating a More Connected Retail Experience

Star Living's showroom at Serangoon North reflects the company's lifestyle-oriented retail approach by presenting furnishings, renovation elements, sanitary fittings, and appliances within coordinated home settings.

The showroom is designed to help customers better visualise how different components can come together within a residential environment before making purchasing decisions.

In addition, Star Living works with established air-conditioning brands including Daikin, Midea, Panasonic, and Mitsubishi Electric to support a broader range of household needs.

Positioned for Evolving Consumer Needs

Established in 1981, Star Living continues to evolve alongside shifting homeowner expectations by focusing on practical home planning, coordinated services, and adaptable interior solutions.

By combining renovation-related services with furnishings, sanitary solutions, and appliances, the company aims to provide a more efficient and accessible approach for customers planning their homes.

About Star Living

Star Living is a Singapore-based home and lifestyle brand operated by Star Furniture Pte Ltd. Established in 1981, the brand offers a comprehensive range of furniture, home furnishings, renovation-related services, sanitary solutions, and household products, serving residential customers across Singapore.

Website: https://www.starliving.com.sg/

SOURCE Star Furniture Pte Ltd