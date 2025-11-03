Star Plus Legend Holdings Limited's Strategic Investment in Galaxy Signals Positive Momentum for Global IP Layout

GYEONGJU, South Korea, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 3, 2025, Hong Kong-listed company Star Plus Legend Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 06683.HK) issued an announcement stating that it has completed a strategic investment in Galaxy, a well-known South Korean artist management company, through an industrial fund. The company subscribed for no more than 7% of Galaxy's issued share capital, with an initial delivery contribution of USD 8 million, accounting for 16% of the fund's equity. Galaxy represents internationally influential artists such as G-Dragon, Kim Jong-kook, and Song Kang-ho, and this cooperation is regarded by the market as a crucial step for Star Plus Legend Holdings Limited to accelerate its global IP layout.

Prior to this, G-Dragon, an iconic figure in the K-pop industry, made an appearance at the APEC Gyeongju Evening Gala, demonstrating his influence on the international stage. Star Plus Legend Holdings Limited's investment in Galaxy will further strengthen its ties to such high-quality artist resources, endowing the investment with greater market imagination and laying the foundation for cooperation between the two parties in areas including global concert tours, large-scale theme exhibitions, and the development of artist IP and derivatives.

In recent years, Star Plus Legend Holdings Limited has centered its operations on super IPs such as "CHOUCHOU" and "Coach Liu". It has accumulated 280 million fans and generated over RMB 1 billion in sales from authorized co-branded products, demonstrating strong IP operation capabilities. Artists under Galaxy have achieved outstanding results in music, variety shows, and film. G-Dragon's influence in fashion and music, Kim Jong-kook's national popularity in variety shows, and Song Kang-ho's status in the international film industry will provide support for Star Plus Legend Holdings Limited to expand into Asian and even global markets.

Driven by this news, Star Plus Legend Holdings Limited's stock price opened higher and moved upward on the day, with an intraday increase of more than 10% at one point, reflecting the market's recognition of its strategic layout. Industry analysts believe that this investment will not only help Star Plus Legend Holdings Limited expand from the Chinese-speaking market to the global market but also realize the mutual empowerment of brand influence between the two parties, unlocking more possibilities for the "IP+" model.

Star Plus Legend Holdings Limited stated that it will conduct in-depth discussions with Galaxy on specific cooperation details, leverage its advantages in IP creation and full-link operation, promote the global market implementation of cooperative projects, and build a global ecosystem of "IP + Products + Technology + Channels". This series of actions conveys the company's determination to actively expand into the international market and strengthen the integration of top-tier IP resources, which is expected to bring long-term value growth to shareholders.

