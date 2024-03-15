STAR-STUDDED GALAXY MACAU RECOGNISED BY MICHELIN GUIDE FOR THE EXCEPTIONAL DINING EXPERIENCES

Feng Wei Ju at StarWorld Hotel has been awarded Two Michelin Stars for 8th consecutive years, staking its claim in The Michelin Guide on authentic flavours of Hunan and Sichuan. At the helm is Executive Chinese Chef Chan Chek Keong, who has been dedicated to Sichuan and Hunan cuisines for more than 28 years. Introducing high-quality ingredients and seasonings sourced straight from their origins, Feng Wei Ju combines traditional and inventive techniques to infuse distinctive Hunan and Sichuan essence into its authentic spicy delicacies without using MSG. In addition to various signature dishes, the restaurant's meticulous service and elegant settings have also been widely praised. Feng Wei Ju stands preeminent among Hunan and Sichuan restaurants in Hong Kong and Macau.

The Italian restaurant 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau, headed by the talented Executive Chef Riccardo La Perna, has been awarded One Michelin Star for 9th consecutive years. Adhering to his food philosophy of "The Luxury of Simplicity", Chef Riccardo focuses on sourcing the finest seasonal ingredients with uncomplicated cooking methods that enrich the original flavours of the ingredients. Guests can relish the authentic tastes of Sicily in a contemporary environment with impeccable service.

Lai Heen at The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, helmed by Executive Chinese Chef Jackie Ho Hon Sing who brings over 40 years of culinary experience, has also been honoured with One Michelin Star for 8th consecutive years. Situated on the 51st floor with a stunning view of the bustling city and Cotai skyline, Lai Heen boasts a reputation for showcasing classic Cantonese cuisine paired with The Ritz-Carlton's legendary service, delivering the ultimate indulgence for guests.

The three restaurants at the Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort have been recognised as Michelin Selected Restaurants in The MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2024. New entry is Saffron at Banyan Tree, which has captured guest's heart with its distinctive impressive range of modern Thai dishes. Terrazza Italian Restaurant at Galaxy Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Café at The Ritz-Carlton, Macau persevere in their high standards in every dish and service, claimed their names in the list this year. No matter you're looking for the finest culinary delights or ease yourself with romantic classic and exquisite afternoon tea, Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort always offer the best solution.

About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million square metres of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Six award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 4,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575 metres, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5 metres high and 150-meter pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.

As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000 square meters, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, a 10-theatre 3D Cineplex boasting 4K laser projection; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.

Galaxy Macau is set to begin a new chapter, with the opening of two world-class luxury hotels – Raffles at Galaxy Macau, to be soft opened on August 16, and Andaz Macau. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000 sqm of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.

For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.

