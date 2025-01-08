StarMaker Starlight Night: Celebrating Music and Community in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StarMaker, the world's leading music social platform, announced its annual event, StarMaker Starlight Night, to be held in Bangkok. This event celebrates StarMaker's global success, particularly in the Thai market, where it has become one of the top three most downloaded music platforms, garnering the participation and support of millions of fans.

The event will feature spectacular live performances, inspiring stories from singers, and a special tribute to users who have made significant contributions to the platform. One of the highlights is a Thai singer, Felix Chen who transformed from an amateur singer to a full-time musician through StarMaker's music journey. "StarMaker has allowed me to share my music, connect with fans from around the world, and step onto a stage I never imagined I could," the singer shared.

The event is tailor-made for Thai audiences, offering a remarkable and unforgettable music journey with performances such as Freedom, Heartbroken for Love, and APT. From timeless Thai classics to Bruno Mars-inspired Western pop hits that transcend age and bridge generational gaps, the music unites global audiences through real-time social interactions on StarMaker. One of the users, who is also hosting the event, even composed an original song to promote the event.

As Southeast Asia's leading music social platform, StarMaker continues to create an immersive, personalized, and interactive sharing space through innovative social features. Whether it's helping ordinary people achieve their musical dreams or providing professional singers with a broader stage, StarMaker has become the top choice for music enthusiasts in Thailand and Southeast Asia, showcasing the immense potential of music social networking.

