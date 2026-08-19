The model is designed to help brokers manage liquidity costs, execution, and market exposure across different types of client flow.

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STARPRIME (www.starprime.com) has completed beta testing of its Market-Maker Model with selected clients, following a review of execution quality, pricing, and risk-management outcomes under different market conditions.

The model addresses a challenge for retail brokers: deciding when to retain client flow internally and when to externalise it to banks, ECNs or other liquidity providers.

STARPRIME Completes Beta Testing of Market-Maker Model

Externalising flow can reduce a broker's direct market exposure, but spreads, margin requirements and other terms available from institutional providers may differ from those offered to retail clients. Sometimes, this can make certain trades less economical to externalise.

STARPRIME's Market-Maker Model provides another execution option, with pricing closer to retail trading conditions while STARPRIME manages external liquidity relationships.

The model reflects changes in retail trading behaviour. With greater access to market information and AI-based tools, brokers may need to reconsider when to retain client flow and when to externalise it.

During beta testing, clients identified segments where externalising flow reduced market exposure and supported efficient risk and flow management. Results varied according to client flow, market conditions and execution requirements.

Compared with STP execution under comparable conditions, STARPRIME observed faster price updates, tighter spreads during volatility, more efficient execution of larger orders, and lower market impact. These findings were specific to beta-testing scenarios and may vary with market conditions, order flow and execution requirements.

"The industry's move toward lower execution costs is accelerating. Our focus is on giving brokers another way to manage client order flow while maintaining transparency around pricing, liquidity and execution." — Jay Mawji, CEO of STARPRIME.

STARPRIME plans to expand the execution data and user cases available through its Pricing Section to give prospective clients more information when assessing the model. (https://www.starprime.com/spread/)

About STARPRIME

STARPRIME (www.starprime.com) was built around a clear understanding: institutional clients need more than access to liquidity. They need a partner that understands their business, responds to their changing requirements, and provides the infrastructure and expertise they can rely on as they grow.

Today, STARPRIME is an established institutional CFD liquidity provider and market maker, combining deep multi-asset liquidity with advanced pricing technology, low-latency execution, and dedicated client coverage. Its solutions are shaped around each client's flow, scale, and market requirements, with a focus on transparency, consistent performance, and lasting partnerships.

SOURCE STARPRIME