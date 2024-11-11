Start2 Group unveils the 2024 Philippines Startup Ecosystem Map: A 360° View of Innovation and Opportunity

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Start2 Group proudly launches the 2024 Philippines Startup Ecosystem Map at Philippine Startup Week, providing a visual snapshot of the nation's dynamic innovation landscape. This map highlights logos of the top 100 startups, leading corporates, key enablers, investors, service providers, government bodies, and academic institutions, offering a clear overview of the main players shaping the future of the Philippine startup ecosystem.

A Simple Way to See the Bigger Picture

2024 Philippines Startup Ecosystem Map by Start2 Group

The 2024 Philippines Startup Ecosystem Map provides an easy way to understand the landscape of innovation in the country. For startups, it serves as a tool to gain visibility and discover potential partners. For corporates and investors, it identifies new opportunities for collaboration and investment. Government agencies and public sector leaders can use the map to pinpoint key players and support areas that drive economic growth and innovation.

Highlighting Potential in Climate, Sustainability, and Energy

This map highlights emerging sectors critical to the nation's growth agenda, such as Climate, Sustainability, and Energy—areas identified by Start2's Climate Tech Competence Center as essential for future progress. Though still developing, these sectors hold significant potential for innovation and investment, offering unique opportunities to support sustainable solutions that align with the Philippines' long-term vision. By visually mapping these underexplored areas, the resource connects stakeholders with startups and key players ready to drive transformative progress in these high-impact fields.

A 360° View of Innovation

The Philippines Startup Ecosystem Map provides a 360-degree view of the nation's innovation network, visually capturing the entire ecosystem in a single, circular design. Startups, investors, corporates, and enablers can quickly spot opportunities for new partnerships and collaborations. The map is a practical tool for building relationships and exploring new opportunities for growth and success in the dynamic Philippine startup community.

"Our mission is to connect startups with forward-thinking corporates and investors to drive meaningful change in the Philippines," says Claus Karthe, CEO and Founder of Start2 Group Asia. "With the Philippines Startup Ecosystem Map, we aim to inspire corporates to collaborate with startups, integrating startup-driven innovation into their products and processes to better serve their customers and build a more sustainable, innovative future."

Discover the Philippines Startup Ecosystem Map today at

https://start2.group/program/startup-ecosystem-map-ph/

About Start2 Group

Start2 Group is a global innovation leader taking your startup journey to the next level. As a premier startup ecosystem platform, Start2 Group serves as the ultimate destination for growth-oriented startups, corporations, investors, and public sector to shape and scale ventures with growth potential.

Founded in 2008, Start2 Group has consistently played a pivotal role in the success stories of thousands of startups, guiding them seamlessly from initial fundraising to global expansion. We operate in key markets across Europe, the Americas, Asia, and the Middle East, shaping the future of innovation on a global scale.

