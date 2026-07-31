STARTRADER expands AI offering with 31 New US Share & ETF CFDs in Semiconductors, Optical Networking & Nuclear

Available from August 3 on the trading platform and August 5 on the STARTRADER app, spanning semiconductors, AI infrastructure, optical networking, and nuclear energy

DUBAI, UAE, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STARTRADER today announced the launch of 31 new US Share CFDs and ETF CFDs, available on the trading platform from August 3 and on the STARTRADER app from August 5, spanning semiconductors, AI infrastructure, optical networking, and nuclear.

The new instruments will reference companies and funds across hardware, power, and connectivity infrastructure in the technology sector.

STARTRADER Expands Its AI Infrastructure Offering with 31 New US Share CFDs and ETF CFDs Across Semiconductors, Optical Networking, and Nuclear Energy

The semiconductor cohort includes ON Semiconductor, Wolfspeed, Astera Labs, Rigetti Computing, Sandisk, FormFactor, Navitas Semiconductor, Semtech, Vishay Intertechnology, and AXT. Cerebras Systems, CoreWeave, and Vertiv Holdings address AI chip architecture, GPU cloud infrastructure, and data centre power management. Arista Networks, Ciena, Applied Optoelectronics, and Fabrinet cover optical networking, while Centrus Energy and NuScale Power add nuclear energy exposure. Nokia, EchoStar, USA Rare Earth, Nebius, and Iris Energy complete the range.

Seven ETF CFDs will cover semiconductors (SMH, SOXX, SOXL), memory (DRAM), photonics (FOTO), technology software (IGV), and Taiwan equity (EWT).

STARTRADER is Built on Trust. Driven by Growth. Those values sit behind every product decision the broker makes. This launch reflects STARTRADER's continued commitment to expanding its CFD range, providing eligible clients access to a broader selection of global markets.

"As client interest in AI infrastructure continues to grow, this launch reflects our commitment to expanding the CFD instruments we make available, giving eligible clients access to trade a broader selection of these markets." Peter Karsten, CEO, STARTRADER

This expansion forms part of STARTRADER's ongoing efforts to broaden its CFD range across sectors.

Product availability, services and applicable protections may vary depending on the STARTRADER entity with which clients are onboard and their jurisdiction of residence.

Risk Warning: Trading CFDs involves a significant risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors.

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global multi-asset broker empowering retail and institutional partners to access global markets through a range of platforms, including MetaTrader, STARTRADER APP, and STAR Copy. STARTRADER operates through entities licensed and regulated by authorities including CMA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA and FSC, combining strong governance with a client-first approach, serving both retail clients and partners with a commitment to transparency, reliability, and long-term growth.

SOURCE STARTRADER