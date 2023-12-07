Startup Island TAIWAN Brings Taiwanese Startups to Provide Innovative Digital Technology Solutions to the ASEAN Market at SWITCH 2023 in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th Singapore Week of Innovation & Technology (SWITCH) debuted in Singapore last month. SWITCH is the benchmarking exhibition in Asia Pacific, attracting more than 200 global startups and over 15,000 participants from 30 international pavilions. The number of participants has increased by 50% from last year—the areas of SWITCH covering healthcare, smart city, Internet of Things, sustainability, and other industries. The event brought together entrepreneurs, accelerators, and investors from the global startup and innovation ecosystem.

Taiwan Tech Solution Day at SWITCH 2023 in Singapore

To strengthen the link between Taiwan's startups and the global community, Taiwan's National Development Council (NDC), together with the Taiwan Stock Exchange and the Ministry of Economic Affairs' Startup Terrace, led 27 forward-looking startups to set up the Taiwan Pavilion under the national brand—Startup Island TAIWAN (SIT) at SWITCH.

SIT invites Taiwan's rising stars to take the opportunities in Singapore as a stepping stone to enter the Southeast Asian market. As an in-depth report media outlet, Sunrise Medium has followed the Asia Pacific startup and innovation trends long-term and cooperated with SIT to organize the forum, Taiwan Tech Solution Day, during SWITCH. The forum focuses on 5G, data-connected life, digital transformation, AI, and information security.

The Taiwan Pavilion created three significant benefits in SWITCH: connecting with overseas investors, cooperating with overseas suppliers and system providers, and finding potential customers. Mr. Kao Shien-Quey, deputy minister of Taiwan NDC, said NDC is the most substantial backing for startups and innovations. In addition to promoting cooperation among startups, the NDC Foundation has also been working with international VCs to provide resources. NDC will continue to conduct the policy of promoting the global influence of Taiwan's startups.

Mr. Tung Chen-Yuan, the representative of Taipei Representative Office in Singapore, indicated that Taiwan has profound hardware and software strength in the information and communications industry. Thus, with the government's support for startups, innovations, semiconductors, intelligent medical, renewable energy, biomedical, and other technologies can flourish. Moreover, Mr. Tung pointed out that participating in SWITCH would strengthen cooperation between the world and Taiwan's startups.

For more APAC in-depth reports: https://sunrisemedium.com/en/t/9/apac

SOURCE SUNRISEMEDIUM