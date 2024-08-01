StartUP@Taipei is joining the Techsauce Global Summit in Thailand again to expand AI opportunities in Southeast Asia.

TAIPEI, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To offer extensive support to startups, the Taipei City Government created the One-Stop Service StartUP@Taipei Office. This office provides counseling, incentives, subsidies, preferential loans, ecosystem connections, and innovation bases. Additionally, the government introduced the "Three Arrows for Startups" policy, which focuses on capital investment, talent attraction, and business facilitation. These efforts aim to enhance Taipei's innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem, establishing it as a "Founder Friendly City."

The Taipei City Government also assists startups in expanding into international markets. Following participation in Techsauce Global Summit 2023 last year, this year the city will once again lead 10 startups to the event, continuing to promote the development of Taipei's startups in the global market.

This year, from August 7th to 9th, StartUP@Taipei is going to Thailand! Join us on 8/7 - 8/9 at booths C8 and B10 during the Techsauce Global Summit. We can't wait to meet you there! Also, mark your calendars for the 7th of August as our ten exceptional teams take the stage to pitch their innovations. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity!

Beyond the Techsauce exhibition, we'll also be diving into Thailand's startup scene, visiting local companies to immerse ourselves in the vibrant startup ecosystem and exchange visionary ideas. Stay in the loop by following our Facebook page for the latest updates.

Headed to Techsauce Global Summit 2024 from Taipei are:

Gogolook: As the industry's leading Trust-Tech company, Gogolook uses its huge database and advanced AI technology to provide services in the field of communication fraud prevention, financial technology, and SaaS risk services.

TapPay: TapPay is a leading payment technology company, serving 18 banks and financial institutions with an annual Gross Payment Volume exceeding USD 3.2 billion in 2023.

Spot: Spot equips major TV stations, sports events, and news media with advanced AI and cloud technology to generate scalable highlight clips and Shorts in real time during live broadcasts. Spot maximizes fan engagement by optimizing for social media algorithms, while also saving significant time, hardware, and labor costs, thereby enhancing content impact with minimal resources.

Turing Space: Turing Space is a tech startup founded by Jeff Hu in 2020, dedicated to addressing the complexity of certifications among industries worldwide. With TrustTech, Turing Space builds a borderless digital trust network with blockchain technology, advancing global digital transformation, and aiming to become the cornerstone of international trust transmission.

Kabob: One Cloud of Foods and Retail Chains, with Al, Devices, Automation, and Staff apps. Over 500 chain brands using our apps and it cover SEA, TW, GC, JP & US.

DATAYOO: DATAYOO is an AI company from Taiwan which focuses on precision agriculture tech. And FarmiSpace is our best product, it provides a hassle-free solution for monitoring and analyzing fields, eliminating the need for sensors or drones. With our platform, you can effortlessly oversee and enhance the quality of your crops, ultimately maximizing your output value.

OakMega: Founded in 2019, OakMega is a B2B software company that focuses on customer relationship management solutions via instant messaging application. We currently serve 100+ top brands, covering from automotive, pharmaceutical, KOL, to B2B relationship management across 5 markets, Taiwan, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand.

InQuartik Corporation: InQuartik, based in Taiwan, specializes in using AI to generate IP intelligence for innovation and investment. With over 10 years of patent data analytics experience, we offer efficient and diverse IP SaaS solutions, helping clients resolve complex patent issues within 10 minutes.

8iSoft: 8iSoft drives digital transformation and business growth with innovative cloud computing and intelligent technology solutions. We offer end-to-end services from data management to AI-driven analytics, enhancing efficiency, optimizing decisions, saving costs, and creating business value for a smarter, more efficient future.

Crypto-Arsenal: Crypto-Arsenal is Taiwan's first comprehensive cryptocurrency intelligent quantitative trading strategy platform, offering next-generation intelligent trading bot development, integration, matching, and auto-follow services. It connects to both CEX and DEX, supporting cloud or local strategy development environments, real-time backtesting, simulation, and low-latency live trading.

Ready to dive into the future of tech? Meet us at booth C6 and B10! Let's rock Techsauce together!

SOURCE Startup@Taipei