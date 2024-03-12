STARWORLD HOTEL AND GALAXY MACAU RESTAURANTS SLAY SCMP 100 TOP TABLE 2024 IN CONSECUTIVE YEARS

Feng Wei Ju at StarWorld Hotel, 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau and Lai Heen at The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, have secured their place in the 100 TOP TABLES, one that continues to uphold its positioning as a professional gourmet media and setting up stiff standards for the top restaurants in Hong Kong and Macau. Restaurants being shortlisted are guaranteed to be unanimously acclaimed by renowned culinary experts and food critics, widely proven the best of the best. These esteemed industry accolades reflect the resort's remarkable culinary achievements gained with its meticulous dedication and tireless day-to-day endeavor to bring extraordinary dining experiences to each and every one of the guests.

StarWorld Hotel – Feng Wei Ju Essence of Hunan and Sichuan Cuisine

StarWorld Hotel's flagship restaurant Feng Wei Ju has garnered the most applauses of guests around the globe and been recognized as one of Macau's leading starred Hunan and Sichuan restaurants. Master Chef Chan Chek Keong, the Executive Chinese Chef of StarWorld Hotel and a well-respected leader in the culinary industry, is at the helm of Feng Wei Ju, where he has made it his mission to present high-quality, healthy dishes by successfully creating a seasoning technique with all-natural flavours.

Since the opening of Feng Wei Ju in 2014, the restaurant has earned a few prestigious accolades, Two Michelin Stars for 7th consecutive years, and remains the famous Hunan and Sichuan restaurant in Hong Kong and Macau. By staying true to the authenticity of Hunan and Sichuan cuisines and the nation's culinary art forms, Feng Wei Ju stimulates the senses of sight, smell and taste to present an unprecedented dining experience for guests.

Galaxy Macau - 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA The Ultimate Sicilian Culinary Experience

8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau is more than just a place for food and wine, but also an ideal location for exquisite dining and hospitality. In true 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA tradition, 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau guarantees the same consistently high standards of food, service and hospitality that a standard has earned them One Michelin Star for 8th consecutive years between 2016 and 2023.

Showcasing the authentic flavours of his beautiful hometown of Sicily with fresh, seasonal ingredients is the hallmark of Chef Riccardo's cuisine 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau, and the authenticity which he brings to each dish is very much in keeping his own culinary philosophy. Executive Chef Riccardo sources ingredients directly from Italy and refresh the menu according to seasons.

The Ritz-Carlton, Macau – Lai Heen Authentic Cantonese Cuisine in the Skyline

Situated on the 51st floor of The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Lai Heen is the highest Cantonese restaurant in Macau. Owning the breathtaking views of Cotai, it provides guests with exceptional dining experience. Renowned for its unparalleled culinary artistry, Lai Heen is helmed by Chinese Executive Chef Jackie Ho Hon-sing, whom with his meticulously crafted culinary experiences have earned highly respected One Michelin Star for 7th consecutive years between 2017 and 2023. Its superb dishes fascinate guests with an unexpected combination of tradition and innovation.

For more high-resolution images, please download from the following link:

https://www.galaxymacaulibrary.com/gallery/100TopTables2024/G0000zHjwxGtI02E

Password: galaxy

About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million square metres of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Six award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 4,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575 metres, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5 metres high and 150-meter pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.

As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000 square meters, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, a 10-theatre 3D Cineplex boasting 4K laser projection; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.

Galaxy Macau is set to begin a new chapter, with the opening of two world-class luxury hotels – Raffles at Galaxy Macau, to be soft opened on August 16, and Andaz Macau. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000 sqm of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.

For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.

SOURCE Galaxy Macau