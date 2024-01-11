StarWorld Hotel, Galaxy Macau, and Broadway Macau Invites Guests for a Joyful Gathering and an Auspicious Journey to Celebrate the Year of the Dragon

Auspicious Holidays Filled with Dragon's Affection

At Galaxy Macau, guests will embark on a comprehensive Lunar New Year vacation with family and friends. Discover an array of celebrations that merge traditional Chinese arts and culture with modern innovation, all while immersed in Macau's unique festive atmosphere. Starting from MOP638 per night, immerse yourself in five-star indulgence at Andaz Macau or Broadway Hotel with our New Year Getaway Spectacular Offer. Our official site members can even enjoy instant savings on the hotel offer!

Upon entering the Crystal Lobby of Galaxy Macau, guests will be welcomed by a spectacular 30-meter-long Chinese-style New Year mural crafted by a Chinese artist. Presented on an LED wall, this dynamic artwork connects the iconic edifices of StarWorld Hotel, Galaxy Macau, and Broadway Macau with the vibrant festivities of the New Year. A closer look reveals its intricate details and lively style, showcasing various animated and celebratory scenes. The Diamond Lobby's festive-themed decorations, featuring enormous paper fans, lanterns, and ingots—elements rooted in Chinese culture—create a visually captivating and celebratory ambiance. Meanwhile, the "Treasure Bowl" centerpiece in the StarWorld Hotel lobby symbolizes prosperity and wealth, adorned with peach blossoms and coin strings, and topped with a large paper-cut of the Chinese character "Chun" (spring), infusing vitality and hope into the atmosphere. Guests can also explore the resort's surroundings aboard decorated open-top sightseeing buses to fully experience Macau's festive ambiance amid dazzling holiday lights.

As the Spring Festival approaches, Galaxy Macau will host the Chinese New Year Market from January 26th to February 8th at the East Square. A beloved destination among locals and tourists alike, this indoor market features over a thousand types of New Year goods and gifts. Single purchases of over MOP500 will qualify for giveaway games, offering a chance to win incredible prizes totaling over MOP388,888.

Feasts of the Dragon: Endless Delights

With over 120 unparalleled dining options, Galaxy Macau is renowned as "The Dining Destination in Asia". This Lunar New Year, a wide variety of reunion dinners and festive dishes are prepared to cater to diverse tastes, ensuring each reunion moment is elevated with extraordinary flavors.

On February 8th and 9th, the ballroom at Banyan Tree Macau will host a luxurious reunion dinner featuring tantalizing dishes by star chefs utilizing premium ingredients. Then, from February 11th to 14th, the "Rising Fortune Chinese New Year Buffet" will offer an indulgent feast. Guests can enjoy a selection of festive dishes, Japanese, Korean, and Southeast Asian specialties, authentic roasted meats, nourishing soups, and unlimited drinks including Moutai Latte, Chinese liquor, Japanese sake, and selected teas, promising a satisfying culinary journey. An exciting addition is that UnionPay cardholders can enjoy instant rebate offer with first come first served basis, and a lucky draw offering generous prizes to spread joy for the Lunar New Year.

A special highlight is the collaboration between Mr. Tang Tat-chi, the 26th generation descendant of the Tang Clan in Ping Shan, Yuen Long, Hong Kong, and the heritage expert of the Wai Tsuen culture, with eight celebrity chefs from StarWorld Hotel, Galaxy Macau, and Broadway Macau. They will present eight types of Poon Choi, each representing one of the eight major Chinese cuisines, showcasing exceptional craftsmanship, premium ingredients, and regional flavors.

Moreover, various restaurants at Galaxy Macau are set to present an array of festive dishes, ranging from Chinese specialties to international flavors, set menus, à la carte options, exquisite gourmet selections, and delicious desserts. The Michelin two-star Feng Wei Ju at StarWorld Hotel offers auspicious dishes for the New Year, while Broadway Macau features Authentic Hotpot Festival, as well as romantic dinner sets for Valentine's Day, catering to all desires for a joyful and sweet Lunar New Year celebration.

Fashionable Indulgence: The Elegance of the Dragon

The festive season is the perfect time for self-care and rejuvenation, as it marks the beginning of a fresh start. The award-winning Banyan Tree Spa Macau is prepared to indulge guests with luxurious spa experiences, featuring professional techniques and high-end products that offer complete skin care and muscle relaxation, revitalizing both body and mind.

In addition, Galaxy Promenade, Macau's premier shopping destination boasting over 200 luxury brands and showcasing the latest in fashion and curated experiences, offers exciting limited-time shopping rewards to guests who visit during the New Year holiday.

Adding an extra touch of glamour to the rejuvenating shopping journey, Galaxy Macau is also set to welcome the first-ever SamSam by Kenny Wong pop-up store in Macau. Kenny Wong, the well-known artist, will make a personal appearance to launch new limited collections, including the "Galaxy Macau New Year Edition" and the "King of Galaxy Edition".

Exciting Entertainment: The Dragon Returns

Galaxy Macau offers a plethora of entertainment options for everyone to ring in the New Year. Families can enjoy comic movies at Galaxy Cinema, "Travel Around the Universe" by visiting the "Light Up Macao" Lighting Festival at NAPE, or experience Macau's history and culture in a unique way at the Lai Chi Vun Shipyard. Music enthusiasts can look forward to performances by international stars and bands like Rainie Yang, OneRepublic, ENHYPEN, NCT 127, and Miriam Yeung at Galaxy Arena, or indulge in interactive performances at Broadway Theater.

Guests are encouraged to discover more details about these exciting experiences and offers on Galaxy Macau's official website, www.galaxymacau.com, and stay tune for more auspicious celebrations to be announced by end of January. Additionally, they can register as GALAXY ULTIMATE CLUB members to participate in WeChat games, offering the chance to win luxurious accommodations at Andaz Macau, spa treatments at the Banyan Tree Spa Macau, dining and shopping vouchers, and other surprise rewards with a total value exceeding MOP 5 million.

