State Grid Aksu Power Supply Company Leads New Transformation in Regional Water Resources Management

AKSU, China, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- State Grid Aksu Power Supply Company has ushered in a new era for regional water resources management by seamlessly integrating data from the Aksu Water Authority into its energy big data center via a dedicated line on November 11. The milestone marks a crucial step towards intelligent and refined water management for the area.

In Aksu, where agriculture serves as the backbone of the local economy, the challenges of water management are compounded by outdated metering systems and poor data quality. In response, State Grid Aksu Power Supply Company has tapped into its extensive electricity consumption data, joining forces with the Aksu Water Authority to develop an innovative water management model that estimates water usage directly from electricity consumption patterns.

The initiative provides a cost-effective solution for irrigation wells, bypassing the high costs and maintenance demands of traditional water metering facilities. The partnership has yielded a comprehensive dual-database system that refines the conversion coefficients between electricity and water, facilitating a more precise approach to water metering. The method not only reduces operational costs but also equips the Water Authority with more robust and detailed data for decision-making.

As it looks to the future, State Grid Aksu Power Supply Company plans to refine these conversion metrics further, expand metering coverage, and enhance its models for estimating water use, ensuring the sustainability of both water resources and the regional ecosystem.

SOURCE State grid Aksu power supply company