State Grid Binzhou Power Supply Company: Power Escorts "Wealthy Jujubes"

The Xiawa Town in Zhanhua District, Binzhou City, Shandong Province is the place of origin and main production area of Zhanhua winter jujubes. It is known as the "hometown of Chinese winter jujubes." The total area of the town is 149.5 square kilometers. It administers 62 villages and 59,000 people. It has a cultivated area of 103,000 mu, of which the planting area of winter jujubes is 98,000 mu, accounting for more than 95% of the town's cultivated land.

To help the high-quality development of the Zhanhua winter jujube industry, State Grid Binzhou Power Supply Company fully implements the rural revitalization strategy. Focusing on power supply guarantee and high-quality service, it promotes the rapid development of the characteristic winter jujube industry in Zhanhua and empowers the comprehensive implementation of the rural revitalization strategy.

Actively offer door-to-door services for zero-distance safe electricity use

On August 4, the members of the Communist Party service team of State Grid Binzhou Power Supply Company came to the winter jujube picking orchard in Dongping Village, Xiawa Town, and provided electricity services for winter jujube picking and sales. The service team members carefully inspected the jujube sorting machines, cold storages, and electrical equipment in the winter jujube greenhouses, checked potential electrical safety hazards one by one; learned about the electricity needs of jujube farmers in detail, solved electricity problems on site, and explained scientific and safe electricity use knowledge to jujube farmers, fully guaranteeing the electricity needs of the winter jujube industry and making winter jujubes truly become the "wealthy jujubes" for farmers.

"Thanks to the stable and reliable power supply service, our storage and sales of winter jujubes are more guaranteed!" Wang Zihai, the secretary of Dongping Village, is full of confidence and expectation for this year's winter jujube market prospects.

Fully understand line equipment and conduct inspections and temperature measurements to ensure safety

"There is no abnormality in temperature measurement, and the equipment is operating normally." The members of the Communist Party service team of State Grid Binzhou Power Supply Company also carried out infrared temperature measurement and inspection on the power distribution equipment and lines in the ten-thousand-mu jujube orchard.

To ensure the safe and stable operation of power supply equipment in the jujube orchard and detect and handle hidden dangers early, State Grid Binzhou Power Supply Company carefully arranges safety inspections, arranges personnel in advance, increases inspection efforts, and at the same time solidly conducts temperature and load measurement work on important lines and equipment, grasps the operating status of lines and equipment in real time, and discovers and eliminates potential safety hazards in time to provide high-quality and reliable power guarantee for jujube farmers and fully escort jujube farmers to increase their income and become wealthy.

Provide considerate power supply services to ensure increased income and benefits for jujube farmers

"Thanks to your help, you voluntarily planned the power facilities in the greenhouse and often helped patrol and check for problems. Now the greenhouse has achieved stable electrification. From temperature adjustment, sterilization to pest removal, everything can be done with a push of a button. It's really convenient." Chen Wenting, the secretary of Caomiao Village, Xiawa Town, said excitedly. "Before, the average price of winter jujubes was five or six yuan per catty. Since the variety was improved and they were grown in greenhouses, they can be sold for 30 yuan per catty. One mu of land can increase income by more than 30,000 yuan."

To fully ensure worry-free electricity use in the jujube orchard, State Grid Binzhou Power Supply Company arranges special personnel to connect with the whole-process electricity service from the budding of winter jujubes to the fruitful stage, understands the new electricity needs of each link in time, and optimizes the power supply environment in time. As long as the leaves of winter jujubes start to turn green, the members of the Communist Party service team of State Grid Binzhou Power Supply Company often walk into the jujube orchard to check the electrical equipment and deal with defects in time to ensure safe and reliable electricity use during the growth period of winter jujubes.

All along, State Grid Binzhou Power Supply Company has actively connected with the electricity needs of the development of rural characteristic industries, optimized service measures, improved service quality and efficiency, and fully enhanced the power "sense of gain" of rural industrial users.

With sufficient power, beautiful countryside, and prosperous industries. State Grid Binzhou Power Supply Company will continue to closely follow the development of rural characteristic industries, adhere to "zero-distance" high-quality service, provide more considerate and thoughtful power services for jujube farmers, and fully meet the electricity needs of the economic development of rural characteristic industries to make winter jujubes even sweeter and full of fruits.

