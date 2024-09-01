DEZHOU, China, Sept. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The power supply company has provided me with great help, ensuring timely delivery every day. We can enjoy high-quality service through our district manager if we have any electricity problems, "said Wang Pingping, a merchant at the Zhengjiazhai live streaming base in Lingcheng District, Dezhou City, Shandong Province on August 28th. Since the beginning of this year, Zhengjiazhai Town in Lingcheng District, Dezhou City, Shandong Province has integrated town resources, explored diversified development paths, and made every effort to build a town brand. State Grid Dezhou Lingcheng District Power Supply Company has provided full service, proposing two guarantee measures of high voltage quality standards and high power supply reliability requirements, which have helped activate the "one pool of spring water" for the development of village collective economy, achieved multi-point industrial development, and opened up a new path for wealth and income increase.

Based on characteristic products and market demand, the Party Committee and Government of Zhengjiazhai Town have integrated Kangshen Animal Husbandry Co., Ltd.'s "Kangshen Fresh Beef", "Handmade Beef Roll Candy", "Freshly Brewed Yogurt", and the persimmon Ruyi Party Building Joint Vegetable Planting Base to create the town's characteristic agricultural products, creating the "Juyou Zhengjiazhai" agricultural product brand. A "Regional Brand Display Zone" has been set up in the Red Magnetic Field Party Building Joint E-commerce Incubation Base, creating a live broadcast room "online market" and expanding sales channels. Build an e-commerce live streaming sales platform, open live streaming sales and beef sales through traditional e-commerce platforms and emerging live streaming platforms, with an annual net zero of 5.5 million yuan. Relying on the Red Magnetic Field Party Building Alliance Party Mass Service Center, we will create incubation bases, build e-commerce live streaming training rooms, invite professional teachers to conduct live streaming e-commerce training courses, focus on talent incubation, and cultivate 28 small and medium-sized live streaming practitioners.

The power supply company not only helped us solve our electricity problem, but also dispatched personnel to voluntarily assist us in live streaming sales, providing a way out for our agricultural product sales. Now we can start a business without leaving our homes, "said Wang Yuexin, the person in charge of Zhengjiazhai Town's e-commerce live streaming base. State Grid Dezhou Lingcheng District Power Supply Company has made efforts in voltage quality, power supply reliability, and power supply services, relying on digital technology to support the steady development of the e-commerce industry. To comprehensively understand the electricity needs of e-commerce enterprises, help customers solve electricity problems, and prepare for safe and stable electricity use in e-commerce. Since the beginning of the year, the company has organized staff to visit the town's e-commerce live streaming base and communicate with the person in charge of the town government's live streaming base on power supply service needs such as safe electricity use and electricity business. They have timely grasped the current situation and needs of the enterprise's electricity use, and tailored energy efficiency service improvement plans for the enterprise based on the actual situation of customers. At the same time, in response to the shortage of excellent live streaming talents, the power supply company has selected and trained relevant personnel to voluntarily assist the live streaming base in live streaming sales, enhance the market competitiveness of the assisted live streaming base, and help the town government sell characteristic agricultural products to all parts of the country.

