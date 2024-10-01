State Grid Dezhou Power Supply Company: Adequate Electricity Escorts Rural Revitalization and Prosperity Path

DEZHOU, China, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wang Shiying Village, Chaihudian Town, Ningjin County, Dezhou City, Shandong Province, is the largest independently developed loach breeding base in Dezhou City and a national benchmark for loach breeding technology. It has been awarded the title of "Shandong Province Rural Revitalization Demonstration Base" and relies on the characteristic breeding industry of loach locusts. Wang Shiying Village has explored a path to prosperity through the integrated development of the primary, secondary, and tertiary industries in rural areas, gradually achieving village beauty, industrial prosperity, collective strength, and public wealth.

In order to increase aquaculture production, Wang Shiying Village pioneered indoor ecological circular aquaculture, developed a smart fishery system, promoted standardization and proceduralization of aquaculture technology, and achieved a new model of indoor and outdoor dual wheel drive aquaculture, increasing aquaculture production by 20 times in the same area. At present, it is a critical period for the breeding of loaches, and it is required that the power supply cannot be stopped for a moment. On September 31st, Zhu Jianzhi and Liu Zhanhong, employees of the Chaihudian Power Supply Station of State Grid Dezhou Power Supply Company, rushed to Wang Shiying Village early in the morning to inspect the line equipment, understand the power consumption of the breeding base, assist the base manager in checking the operation status of the power equipment in the base, and replace damaged lines, old switches and other equipment.

In order to strengthen the entire industry chain of loach, Wang Shiying Village has partnered with South Korean Mingjun Group to launch a loach deep processing project with a total investment of 100 million yuan. Two fully automatic production lines will be installed, which can process 8000 tons of loach food annually. It is expected to achieve an annual sales revenue of over 300 million yuan, a net profit of over 75 million yuan, an increase in village collective income of over 700000 yuan, and drive employment for 80 villagers. State Grid Dezhou Power Supply Company is fully committed to ensuring power supply, accelerating the transformation and upgrading of rural power grids, comprehensively optimizing the power grid architecture, and building and renovating more than 200 meters of low-voltage cable lines and 200 kilovolt ampere transformers to further enhance the reliability of power supply and ensure worry free electricity supply for rural production.

"After the completion of the power grid renovation in the village, on the basis of loach farming, our village raised funds to build a 78 acre locust breeding base, which can drive the village collective to increase annual income by 150000 yuan. The days are getting better and better, "said Chen Xuyong, Secretary of the Party Branch of Wang Shiying Village, Chaihudian Town, Ningjin County, Dezhou City.

