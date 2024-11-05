State Grid Dezhou Power Supply Company: Delivering "Warmth" to Customers' Hearts

DEZHOU, China, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, with the gradual drop in winter temperatures, Dezhou City in Shandong Province is about to start heating one after another. Electricity, as one of the main sources of heating, has a stable and reliable supply, which is of great significance for ensuring customers' warm winter. State Grid Dezhou Power Supply Company has taken a series of measures to provide strong power guarantee for heating, providing customers with warm winter protection.

To ensure a warm winter for customers, one is to do sufficient "homework" in advance. State Grid Dezhou Power Supply Company attaches great importance to and plans ahead of time, scientifically formulating detailed plans and schemes based on the operation of the power grid, strengthening control from the aspects of contingency plan preparation, hidden danger investigation, and emergency support, to ensure that all work is carried out in an orderly manner. The second is to strive to be a good "electric butler". State Grid Dezhou Power Supply Company formed a power safety inspection team to visit and investigate thermal companies such as Jason Thermal Power Co., Ltd., Xinhengyuan Thermal Power Co., Ltd., and Innovative Thermal Technology Co., Ltd. They conducted pre heating safety electricity inspections in key areas such as distribution rooms and control rooms, timely discovering and eliminating safety hazards. At the same time, they organized each power supply station to conduct village by village inspections of hidden dangers for residents within their jurisdiction, promptly identify electrical faults, replace aging lines, and provide high-quality services. The third is to continuously optimize the business environment. State Grid Dezhou Power Supply Company continuously optimizes its processes and adopts a "one certificate acceptance" policy for business licenses in the customer installation process. Other materials are supplemented after deficiencies are found, helping customers save time. At the same time, they actively carried out the investigation of hidden dangers in customers' electrical equipment, help customers identify and eliminate equipment hazards and defects, and ensure the safe use of electricity for winter heating.

State Grid Dezhou Power Supply Company is fully committed to playing the "combination punch" and creating highly reliable, high-quality, and effective services, allowing thousands of households to warm up during the winter and delivering "warmth" to the hearts of customers.

