WENZHOU, China, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In mid-August, as the breeding season for migratory birds is coming to an end, this year, three chicks of the "mythical bird" - Chinese Crested Tern - were born successfully on Pingzhi Island, Nanji, Pingyang, Zhejiang Province, and have gradually spread their wings and flown away from their birthplace. As the only purely artificial recruitment site newly built last year in the country, Pingzhi Island has successfully attracted Chinese Crested Terns and produced three tern chicks.

State Grid Green Ark Program Escorts the Mythical Bird

To protect the Chinese Crested Tern, State Grid Wenzhou Power Supply Company has promoted the implementation of the State Grid "State Grid Green Ark Program" project on Pingzhi Island of Nanji through measures such as building an island microgrid and maintaining the habitat.

According to the seabird observer He Jibai, before the implementation of the "State Grid Green Ark Program" project, the electricity supply on Pingzhi Island was severely limited. All the electricity was used for the seabird recruitment equipment, and power outages might occur in extreme rainy and windy weather. Moreover, the use of diesel generators for power supply had a certain degree of impact on the environment of the birds' breeding and habitat. With the support of the "State Grid Green Ark Program" project, the recruitment and monitoring of seabirds can be carried out continuously 24 hours a day, ensuring the continuity and accuracy of scientific research data.

In the future, State Grid Wenzhou Power Supply Company will strengthen the cooperation with Zhejiang Museum of Natural History and the Management Bureau of Nanji Reserve, deepen the construction of the State Grid "State Grid Green Ark Program" project on Pingzhi Island of Nanji in Pingyang, and provide a vivid practice of providing sufficient power guarantee for the protection of endangered species through the construction of a green microgrid.

SOURCE Wenzhou Power Supply Company, State Grid Zhejiang