State Grid Hangzhou Power Supply Company: Thick Greenery in Summer Fields, Thoughtful Services Boost Income

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the sweltering summer, affected by the continuous hot and dry weather with little rain, farmland irrigation is facing considerable pressure. On August 8th, staff members from State Grid Hangzhou Power Supply Company came to the fields in Baisuifang Village, Tonglu County, carefully inspected agricultural power supply facilities to ensure worry-free electricity for agricultural irrigation, helping farmers alleviate the impact of high temperatures in a timely manner and improve agricultural production efficiency.

In recent years, Baisuifang Village has vigorously carried out the construction of high-standard farmland and renovated and upgraded farmland infrastructure. Currently, more than 300 mu of high-standard farmland has been built. "The temperature is exceptionally high this year. Rice needs more water. There can be no shortage of electricity for farmland irrigation," said Uncle Chen, a farmer in Baisuifang Village.

Since the beginning of summer, the high temperature has been fierce. The meteorological station of Tonglu County has continuously issued several red high-temperature warnings, and the outdoor maximum temperature can reach above 42 degrees Celsius. The growth of rice is facing a severe "test of roasting". Currently, it is the growth period of the seedlings, and the electricity consumption for farmland irrigation has entered the peak period. To ensure normal electricity use during the irrigation period, the company's staff went deep into the fields, inspected and maintained the irrigation and drainage equipment of local farmland, conducted a comprehensive "physical examination" of the transformer areas and distribution rooms related to summer sowing and summer planting irrigation, accurately grasped the status of irrigation equipment, and timely dealt with various equipment defects and potential accident hazards to avoid delays in farmers' irrigation and production electricity use due to equipment failures, truly achieving "zero-distance" services, and ensuring adequate electricity, high-quality services in summer, and no delay in agricultural seasons.

At the same time, the staff also publicized and explained summer safe electricity use knowledge to users in the fields, guided them to effectively prevent potential safety hazards of electricity use, and informed them of the emergency repair phone number so that problems could be solved promptly when encountered. "Master Chen, when using the equipment, safety in electricity use must be the top priority," said staff member Lin Rongqing while patrolling in the field and reminding nearby farmers.

In the next stage, while actively doing a good job in all aspects of peak-load summer preparations, the company will continue to pay attention to the agricultural production situation within its jurisdiction and understand the electricity demand of farmers, providing convenient and beneficial high-quality services to escort the local agricultural development.

SOURCE State Grid Hangzhou Power Supply Company