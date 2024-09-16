State Grid Heze Power Supply Company: high-quality power service boost autumn peach fragrance

HEZE, China, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 5, in the Yellow River beach district of Shandong Province Heze Kuigudui Village, Juancheng County rich farmers fruit planting base, the staff is busy picking in the peach orchard, not for a while, the car has been full of baskets, then pulled to the workshop for selection, packaging, until a full and tender autumn peach perfect show in front of the door order business... Looking at the harvest scene, the farmer Li Lujuan's joy was beyond expression. "This year, our family planted more than 70 mu of peach trees, the average yield can reach 4000 jin per mu, the price of a jin of peaches also rose from more than 4 pieces last year to 6 pieces this year."

During the harvest season, on both sides of the road leading to the Liuhe community, the endless dense peach forest is growing very well. The dense fruit hangs all over the branches. Under the setting of the green peach leaves, the red-shaped autumn peach is fresh and full, and the peach fragrance is rich and mouth-watering. Looking ahead, the green peach forests stretch for several miles, complemently with the blue sky and white clouds, outlining a beautiful landscape of rural revitalization. It is hard to imagine that this village was once a "hard bone" in poverty alleviation with backward development and blocked traffic.

After the reconstruction of the beach area, the local government seized the important opportunity period of ecological protection and high-quality development strategy of the Yellow River Basin, in accordance with the overall requirements of implementing the strategy of rural revitalization, relying on the fertile soil and water resources of the beach area and the geographical advantages along the Yellow River, built a demonstration zone for integrated ecological and industrial development.

Give full play to natural endowments, resource advantages and geographical conditions, adapt to local conditions, encourage and guide social enterprises and large forest and fruit farmers to transfer barren mountains and hills, vigorously develop characteristic economic industries integrating ecological, economic and social benefits, actively promote the construction of fruit and vegetable bases, firmly develop the direction of large-scale, standardized and branded industries, and continue to promote farmers' income and the land to increase green.

In the process of serving the development of the Yellow River Beach area, State Grid Heze Power Supply Company actively acts as the "pioneer" and "electric nanny" of rural revitalization. According to the actual situation of customers' electricity consumption and production demand for electricity, tailor-made electricity plans are made to guide customers to reduce energy costs through electricity price policy, business management and electric energy substitution. Actively carry out the "village network construction" electricity convenience service work, integrate the power supply service grid into the grass-roots government grid, improve the village-level electricity service function, promote the beach area masses to increase production and harvest, and use practical actions to guard the "money bag" of fruit farmers and the "fruit basket" of villagers.

"The power supply company has provided 'one-to-one' and 'point-to-point' door-to-door service for our fruit farmers early on, solving all kinds of electricity problems." Said Lu Jingsheng, secretary of the Party branch of Kuidi Village. "Only by meeting the electricity demand that fruit farmers are most concerned about can we lay a solid foundation for increasing agricultural production and farmers' income in our village."

