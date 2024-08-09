State Grid Jiande Power Supply Company:"Electricity" Brightens City Night Economy

JIANDE, China, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In midsummer, the sun is scorching like fire, and the heat wave is rolling. The noise of the day gradually faded, while the night quietly bloomed with another vitality. Street snacks, night markets and other night economy activities are becoming more and more prosperous under the cover of the night.

On the pedestrian street of the night market on the bank of the Xin'an River in Jiande, all kinds of stalls are set up along the street, with bright lights and people. The smoke of barbecue, the coolness and sweetness of iced drinks, and the aroma of snacks are intertwined into a summer night symphony, attracting citizens and tourists to enjoy this coolness and comfort.

The excitement and prosperity are accompanied by the rise of electricity load. In order to ensure the safety of electricity, electricians of State Grid Jiande Power Supply Company embarked on their night tour. Wearing uniforms and holding professional testing equipment, they carried out a comprehensive and detailed inspection of the power facilities around the night market. From the transformer in the corner of the street to the complex line, no detail is overlooked to ensure that every place is in the best operating state.

During the inspection, the electricians paid special attention to the protection of power facilities. They carefully observed the environment around the transformer to ensured that there was no accumulation of debris, so as not to affect the heat dissipation and cause potential safety hazards. At the same time, the exposed wires are reinforced to prevent damage caused by man-made or natural factors. In addition, the electricians also used high-tech means, such as infrared thermometers, to monitor the temperature of key parts in real time to detect and deal with potential overheating problems in time. In addition to the inspection and maintenance of hardware facilities, electricians also actively carried out education on the protection of power facilities. They distributed safe electricity brochures to night market stall owners and patiently explained the importance of protection and precautions of the electricity equipment, reminding everyone safe use of electricity.

On a vibrant midsummer night, electricians of State Grid Jiande Power Supply Company guard the power safety of the city and provides a solid power guarantee for night economy, making the night in the city brighter.

SOURCE State Grid Jiande Power Supply Company