State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company: "Electricity Stewards" Deliver Precise Services to Help Enterprises Reduce Costs and Boost Efficiency

JINCHANG, China, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company has provided a comprehensive power solution to Jinchang Shenni Technology Co., Ltd. – a high-tech enterprise in Jinchang City – through its "Electricity Steward" service model. This not only resolved the power challenges encountered by the enterprise during its expansion and energy-saving transformation, but also significantly reduced its electricity costs, injecting strong impetus into the local economic development.

As a key link in Jinchang City's "2+4" industrial chain, Jinchang Shenni Technology Co., Ltd. launched two major projects this year: factory expansion and energy-saving transformation. However, with the introduction of new production lines, the enterprise soon faced dual challenges – insufficient carrying capacity of power supply lines and high energy consumption of equipment in old workshops.

At this critical moment, the "Electricity Stewards" of State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company – the Communist Party Member Service Team of "Lianxinqiao" from Gansu Electric Power (Nickel Capital Jinyan) of State Grid – stepped in promptly. During the "Customer Outreach Program", Liu Xuebin and Yang Qian, members of the service team, took the initiative to visit the enterprise and conduct a "power system check-up".

Based on the preliminary "check-up data", the service team quickly generated a digital diagnosis report, clearly identifying the enterprise's power-related issues. Some production lines in the old workshops operated at full capacity during peak hours, leading to an increase of nearly 30,000 yuan in monthly electricity expenses. Meanwhile, the new factory area required additional transformers and line capacity expansion to meet production needs.

In response to the expansion needs, State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company immediately opened a "green channel", shortening the original 15-working-day application and installation process to 7 days, and efficiently completed the transformer installation and line laying work. Additionally, in accordance with the time-of-use electricity pricing policy, the service team used intelligent algorithms to tailor a "peak-shifting plan for high-energy-consuming processes" for the enterprise. It recommended adjusting electricity-intensive operations such as raw material grinding to run during off-peak night hours, and installed energy-saving modules on old equipment.

To help the enterprise's employees better master energy-saving operation skills, the service team also created a well-illustrated operation manual and demonstrated on-site how to check energy consumption data in real time via a mobile app. One month after the transformation was implemented, the enterprise's energy management system showed that the average monthly electricity consumption decreased by 12%, with monthly electricity costs saved by nearly 110,000 yuan. Moreover, the production lines in the new factory area were put into operation smoothly, 10 days ahead of the original schedule.

The "Electricity Steward" service model of State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company not only addressed the enterprise's urgent needs, but also helped it achieve the goal of cost reduction and efficiency improvement through precise data analysis and personalized solutions. Currently, members of the service team still conduct regular inspections of the enterprise, and the power big data platform monitors the operating status of each piece of equipment in real time to ensure the safe and stable electricity use of the enterprise.

The "Electricity Steward" service model of State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company not only demonstrates the company's professional capabilities and innovative spirit in the field of power services, but also provides strong support for the accelerated development of Jinchang City's "2+4" industrial chain. In the future, State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company will continue to deepen the "Electricity Steward" service model, providing more precise and efficient services to empower more enterprises and contribute to the high-quality development of the local economy.

