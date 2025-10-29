State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company Launches "Warm Winter" Power Security Campaign to Safeguard Stable Operation of 26 Heating Stations

JINCHANG, China, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the heating season approaches, State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company has recently fully launched a special power security campaign covering heating stations across the city. Through proactive services, targeted inspections and emergency coordination, the company ensures stable power supply from the source to residents' homes, solidifying the livelihood guarantee for people to spend the winter warmly.

It is understood that Jinchang currently has 26 centralized heating stations, which are responsible for winter heating for nearly 150,000 households and over 200 enterprises and public institutions. Stable power supply serves as the "core engine" for the operation of heating systems. To achieve all-round security, State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company made early arrangements:

Established a "one-on-one" dedicated communication mechanism with all heating stations.

Formed 6 special service teams to conduct in-depth surveys at heating stations across the city.

Developed "one enterprise, one policy" security plans tailored to the equipment differences and load characteristics of each station.

During the inspection phase, all service teams carried out "comprehensive" safety checks on the core power distribution equipment of all heating stations, focusing on testing temperature, insulation performance and line connections. For potential hazards identified, on-site inspection reports were issued, and a ledger was established to implement "list-based management and task-closure promotion". Up to now, special inspections of all heating stations in the jurisdiction have been completed, covering over 250 pieces of equipment and eliminating 23 potential hazards, with a rectification completion rate of 100%.

In addition, the company has extended its service chain to proactively provide technical support and value-added services:

Promote electricity price policies to help enterprises reduce electricity costs.

Assist in improving emergency plans and conduct joint drills.

Rely on the electricity consumption information collection system to conduct real-time monitoring of the line load of heating stations.

Strengthen special patrols and protection of surrounding power facilities to ensure the power grid is in a "healthy" state to meet the peak heating load, and make every effort to ensure the uninterrupted power supply for urban and rural heating.

