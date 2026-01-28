State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company Safeguards Characteristic Agriculture and Empowers Rural Revitalization

JINCHANG, China, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 26, State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company carried out special safe electricity inspection and publicity activities at the modern agricultural demonstration park in Xinhua Village, Ningyuanbao Town, Jinchang City. It boosted rural revitalization with reliable power guarantee and injected impetus into the income increase of characteristic agriculture.

As a key rural revitalization project, the park is built by a cooperative led by the village Party branch. Relying on over 100 solar greenhouses and steel-framed arch sheds, it has established a large-scale pollution-free fruit and vegetable planting system, with pepino melon as the core income-increasing variety.

Currently in the critical period of pepino melon expansion and coloring, electrical equipment in greenhouses runs at high load. The staff inspected potential hazards of circuits, switches and thermostats, rectified problems on site, popularized safe electricity knowledge, and strengthened the safety line. The company regularly provides electricity services for characteristic agriculture, optimizes rural power grid, and supports the high-quality development of the pepino melon industry. This year, the park is expected to produce 1,500 tons of fruits and vegetables, with sales exceeding 7.5 million yuan, and pepino melon contributes significantly.

