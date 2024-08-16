State Grid Jinhua Power Supply Company: Combatting High Temperatures to Safeguard the Electrical "Lifeline"

JINHUA, China, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 12, at the 110 kV Lizhai Substation, personnel from the State Grid Jinhua Power Supply Company's substation operation inspection center reported, 'Capacitor No. 2's B phase is at 63 degrees, which is within the normal range.' Despite the intense sun, sweat dripped from their faces and evaporated from the ground before they even reached the next equipment segment.

Simultaneously, near the Xingfu Lake Community in Yiwu City, special patrol staff from the urban power supply office of State Grid Jinhua Power Supply Company were monitoring equipment temperatures. Wiping the sweat from their foreheads, they focused intently on using infrared devices to inspect every piece of equipment on the community's incoming line, with particular attention to the circuit breakers and disconnectors at the substation to ensure the temperatures were within normal ranges.

If the infrared thermometer serves as the patrol staff's 'eyes', then the partial discharge meter can be considered their 'ears'. In the stifling atmosphere of the switch station, the workers, armed with partial discharge meters, meticulously conducted 'eavesdropping' on 20 equipment compartments. They recorded any minor anomalies to prioritize them for the next inspections.

It has been reported that since late June, with frequent high-temperature red warnings issued by the Yiwu Meteorological Observatory, State Grid Jinhua Power Supply Company has proactively conducted regular inspections for equipment faults. They have intensified night patrols and infrared temperature monitoring at various substations and key lines and equipment, tracking and inspecting any equipment with abnormal operations to ensure immediate discovery and rectification of all types of hidden dangers and defects. The company has also enhanced its grid-based setup for emergency repairs and optimized the layout of its repair teams, with an emergency command center operating 24 hours a day. The emergency repair vehicles and supplies are always ready, with 15 repair teams on standby to respond instantly to emergencies and restore power.

Moreover, the company organizes service teams composed of Communist Party members and youth volunteers who delve into enterprises, schools, communities, rural areas, and fields to promote safe and energy-efficient electricity use during summer. They implement various measures to ensure service delivery, keep the power service hotline operational, and ensure that high-quality power services benefit tens of thousands of households and the wider city populace.

In addition, to minimize the impact of power outages and guarantee reliable electricity for city residents during the summer, State Grid Jinhua Power Supply Company continuously optimizes its planned outage construction schemes and actively engages in live-line operations. This approach spans a range of activities including emergency rescues, outage construction, and live-line defect elimination.

SOURCE State Grid Jinhua Power Supply Company