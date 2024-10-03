State Grid Jining Power Supply Company: Charging station installation "one-stop" home service

JINING, China, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 1, Dong Wenhao, who lives in Yujing Garden Community, Jinxiang County, Jining City, Shandong Province, reported and installed "One Thing" through the "Love Shandong" App charging pile, and only filled in four information: name, address, telephone number and ID number. The next morning, staff from State Grid Jining Power Supply Company went to the underground garage of the community to install an electric energy meter for him.

Very convenient, you can directly handle it online without having to run back and forth, "Dong Wenhao said with emotion. According to the previous process, car owners need to go to the power supply company to collect the application form, obtain the property seal, and then submit the power supply company application. Finally, they need to return to the community to find the property for review before installation. From the power supply company to the property management, and then to the power supply company and then to the property management, the process is quite complicated. Some properties may refuse to stamp due to neighborhood conflicts and other reasons. Even if the stamp can be successfully stamped, it is still quite time-consuming.

The change comes from the innovative "one-stop" reform of new energy vehicle charging pile installation jointly launched by State Grid Jining Power Supply Company, Jining Approval Bureau, and Jining Energy Bureau, which simplifies the installation procedures, reshapes the approval process, and achieves "one-stop" charging pile installation at home.

To simplify the installation procedures, we need to break through the original path. Jining City has jointly issued a "green channel" policy for charging pile installation through administrative approval, housing and construction, energy, power supply, fire protection, etc. For communities that meet the "Technical Standards for Electric Vehicle Distributed Charging Facilities Engineering", we will mobilize community property management, owners' committees, or community neighborhood committees to sign a "Personal Charging Pile Operation Green Channel Community Operation Agreement" with town and street power supply stations, achieving "centralized certification" of property approval for charging pile installation. Residents do not need to go to the property management for stamp confirmation when applying for the installation of charging stations. At present, Jining has signed a total of 987 green channel communities, benefiting about 390000 households.

Residents who apply to install charging stations no longer need to deal with property management, but they still need to provide multiple application materials such as resident ID cards, real estate ownership certificates, and parking space certificates, and the approval process is still cumbersome. In response, State Grid Jining Power Supply Company broke down information barriers and cooperated with Jining Administrative Approval Service Bureau, Housing and Urban Rural Development Bureau, Big Data Center, etc. to coordinate relevant departments to open data ports, connect government service systems and power supply company power supply systems, achieve license sharing, and provide platform technical support for the integrated service of charging pile installation "one thing". Now residents can apply for the installation of charging piles through the "Love Shandong" app or Shandong Government Service Network with "one click declaration". They can fill out the "Application Form for New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Installation" without submitting identity proof, real estate ownership certificate and other application materials, achieving "certificate free" processing.

The construction of charging infrastructure in new residential areas is generally better, but some new residential areas have not considered the need for charging station access and have not reserved charging station locations, which has become another challenge for residents to apply for installation. State Grid Jining Power Supply Company has carried out orderly renovation of charging facilities in these residential areas, providing the possibility for charging piles to be installed. At present, a total of 48 charging pile supporting power grid projects have been implemented.

In addition to online processing, State Grid Jining Power Supply Company has also set up service windows in the power supply business hall and government service center, where residents can apply nearby. At the same time, the power supply time limit for charging stations will be further compressed. Low voltage charging stations will respond to the power supply plan within 2 working days and complete the meter installation within 7 working days.

Charging 'small incision', people's livelihood 'great happiness'. The typical practice of charging station installation has been rated as one of the "Top Ten Innovative Typical Cases" in the field of municipal government services, and the best case of "Efficiently Doing One Thing" and optimizing the business environment innovation practice in Shandong Province. Since the beginning of this year, State Grid Jining Power Supply Company has completed the installation of 24000 charging piles, a year-on-year increase of 109%. The sales of new energy vehicle charging have exceeded 52 million kilowatt hours, ranking third in the province. The company has achieved significant results in benefiting people's livelihoods, expanding consumption, and promoting development.

