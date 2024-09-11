State Grid Jining Power Supply Company: Make every effort to ensure power supply for the "Three Festivals"

JINING, China, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 10th, staff from State Grid Jining Power Supply Company conducted an inspection of the 10 kV cable lines in the ancient city of Qufu Ming, checking the operation status of equipment and ensuring the stable operation of the power grid.

The Mid-Autumn Festival and the National Day are coming, and the 2024 China International Confucius Cultural Festival is about to be held. Qufu's "Three Holes", Nishan Holy Land and other scenic spots attract tourists, ushering in a small peak of electricity consumption.

State Grid Jining Power Supply Company relies on the "Lighting up Distribution Network" demonstration project and intelligent power protection application scenarios, with "full transparency" perception of equipment operation status, "one screen" observation of power consumption information data, realizing functions such as three-dimensional display of power protection areas, online monitoring of operation data, and unified management and control of power protection resources, empowering power protection work with "digital intelligence".

The staff use various operation and maintenance methods such as unmanned aerial vehicles for autonomous inspection, remote camera monitoring, infrared temperature measurement, and acoustic imaging to conduct inspections and checks on power facilities such as substations and transmission and distribution lines, timely discovering and eliminating safety hazards. Intensify the inspection efforts and frequency of electric vehicle charging stations, arrange dedicated personnel to assist customers in using mobile apps to handle new energy vehicle charging, payment, and other related services on site, promptly answer any problems encountered during new energy vehicle charging, and ensure safe and reliable power supply and comfortable electricity consumption for tourists.

