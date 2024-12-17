State Grid Jining Power Supply Company: Shoulder the responsibility of ensuring power supply and warm up the people for winter

JINING, China, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, State Grid Jining Power Supply Company organized the Rainbow Communist Party Member Service Team to conduct electricity safety hazard inspections at local heating enterprises and "coal to electricity" customers, making every effort to ensure power supply during the winter heating period and let the "electric heating current" escort the heating season.

During the peak winter season, State Grid Jining Power Supply Company has prepared a detailed inspection plan in advance, focusing on conducting special inspections on the power supply, emergency power configuration, and distribution facility operation of various heating enterprises, "coal to electricity" customers, and other power supply sources based on their performance conditions.

Establish a "one-on-one" service mechanism with customers, implement 24-hour information communication, and solve heating customers' electricity problems in a timely manner.

Secondly, we will focus on improving the anti icing and anti dancing capabilities of the power grid, carry out the renovation of high-risk sections of transmission and distribution lines, install transmission and distribution ice melting devices, form an ice observation team mainly composed of station managers and local line protection personnel, strengthen inspections and patrols of lines in mountainous and hilly areas that are prone to icing, collect and analyze icing data, and provide a basis for anti icing and anti dancing governance.

Configure ice melting vehicles, conduct practical exercises, enhance emergency response capabilities, and ensure the reliable operation of transmission lines in adverse weather conditions such as cold waves and strong winds.

Solidly promote the "mine clearance" action for hidden dangers, carry out targeted special governance for bird damage, tree barriers, forest fire prevention, secondary systems, etc., and have identified and corrected 3669 hidden dangers.

Accurately implement 1037 tasks to improve the short board of the distribution network, ensuring the safety and reliability of the distribution network power supply.

At the same time, the Rainbow Communist Party Member Service Team of the company conducts comprehensive inspections of equipment such as "coal to electricity" stations, lines, and measuring devices within its jurisdiction every week. It uses infrared temperature measurement technology to monitor the temperature and load of key equipment, eliminate potential safety hazards in power supply and consumption in advance, and ensure the safe and reliable use of electricity by "coal to electricity" customers. It is reported that the company tracks and serves the largest number of 446000 "coal to electricity" customers in the province, targeting 262 centralized "coal to electricity" customers, 677 "coal to electricity" lines, and 8733 "coal to electricity" substations. They jointly carry out a "dragnet" investigation, deeply carry out hidden danger treatment of power supply facilities, and make every effort to ensure a warm winter for the people.

Ensuring supply and warmth is crucial to people's livelihoods. State Grid Jining Power Supply Company vigorously practices the concept of striving for excellence in Shandong Electric Power in the new era, firmly shoulders the primary responsibility of ensuring power supply, strengthens the inspection and management of power transmission and transformation equipment, enhances the operation and maintenance guarantee of electric heating equipment, improves the quality and efficiency of power supply services, and guarantees the warm winter of the people with safe and reliable power supply.

SOURCE State Grid Jining Power Supply Company