State Grid Juye County power Supply Company: go all out to ensure the summer power supply

HEZE, China, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 8, the inspectors of the State Grid Juye County Power Supply Company carried out a special patrol of the substation in the rain, comprehensively checking the operation of equipment and water accumulation in the station, so as to eliminate potential hidden dangers in time and ensure the safe operation of the power grid.

In order to ensure the efficient development of the summer supply work, the company set up a working group for the peak summer power supply, formulated the monthly planning, weekly coordination, daily consultation and the promotion mechanism, pressed the responsibility of personnel supply, and promoted the implementation of various deployments.

In terms of power grid operation and maintenance, the company organizes personnel to carry out hidden dangers investigation station by station, line by line, and strictly implement safeguard measures such as rainstorm and wind prevention. The equipment that may have heavy load and overloaded during the summer period was investigated, the load change trend was monitored in real time, and the operation mode of the power grid was optimized and adjusted in time to ensure the safe and stable operation of the equipment.

In terms of service guarantee, the company gives full play to the advantages of "village network co-construction", organizes grid staff to strengthen customer visits in the area, comes to understand customers' electricity demand, does a good job in door-to-door service for special customers, assists in troubleshooting the operation of hidden dangers of electricity equipment, and provides safe electricity guidance and technical support. We will carry out special inspections on the safety of water supply and hospitals, establish an emergency response mechanism for key users, and ensure that electricity is used for people's livelihood.

SOURCE State Grid Juye County power Supply Company