State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company has successfully implemented the "one-click smooth control" technology for the first time, achieving rapid load transfer

KASHGAR, China, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 14th, a significant breakthrough was made in the operation mode of the distribution network. The company introduced the "one-click smooth control" function to facilitate rapid load transfer. Through batch control remote operations, the distribution controller Rehem opened the 1019 kV Card Line 1011L001 connecting circuit breaker with the 10 kV Recumbent Line 1011L001 and closed the 10 kV Recumbent Line 1011095 pole FD002 circuit breaker. The entire process was completed in just 11 seconds.

This successful operation signifies the official entry of the Kashgar distribution network into an era of "second-level automatic operation." Compared to traditional methods, where operators and supervisors had to repeatedly issue commands and confirmations, leading to time-consuming and labor-intensive processes, the new technology streamlines operations significantly. By applying "one-click control," complex manual tasks have been transformed into automated digital procedures executed by the control host. Operators now only need to operate computers to remotely control relevant equipment.

The implementation of "one-click control" not only enhances operational efficiency and reduces outage times but also minimizes personal risks and addresses various practical challenges. Moving forward, State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company will continue to refine its practices and promote the widespread adoption of "one-click control" to further advance the automation level of power distribution.

SOURCE State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company