State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company: Pioneering the Use of Third Category Live-Line Bypass Operation for Circuit Breaker Removal

KASHGAR, China, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 15, State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company pioneered the use of a third-category live-line bypass operation method to successfully dismantle a pole-mounted circuit breaker and restore the tension line on the 10 kV Wuzha Line 1013 at pole 095. This milestone marked the company's initial independent execution of live-line bypass operations for circuit breaker removal, achieving a significant "zero breakthrough."

This bypass operation method employs a temporary bypass cable to establish an interim power supply system, effectively isolating and then removing the equipment needing replacement from the electrical network, thus ensuring uninterrupted service to downstream customers.

To ensure the success of this operation, State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company proactively sought and received technical support from Xinjiang Company. After extensive site surveys and three rounds of plan reviews, the necessary operation manuals, plans, and safety measures were meticulously prepared, leading to an expansion in operational capabilities.

With the issuance of work orders to the live-line operation team leader, two insulated aerial devices were deployed, and four live-line workers methodically executed the bypass operation method to dismantle the pole-mounted circuit breaker and restore the tension stringing line operation. This operation reduced downtime by a total of 632 customer-hours, achieving "zero perception" maintenance for businesses and residents, and thereby enhancing customer satisfaction with electrical services.

In an effort to advance the automation level of regional distribution networks, State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company has, since the beginning of the year, increased its investment in live-line working equipment, expanded the scope of live-line operations, and integrated these operations with equipment troubleshooting and emergency repairs. This strategic integration has significantly enhanced the synergy and efficiency of non-stop maintenance operations within the distribution network. To date, the company has successfully completed 3,075 live-line operations, collectively reducing downtime by over 360,900 customer-hours.

Moving forward, State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company will draw on the insights gained from this initiative, fully capitalize on the benefits of live-line operations, and strengthen its high-quality power supply services. The aim is to further enhance the convenience, satisfaction, and overall electricity service experience for the public, thereby providing a reliable, safe, high-quality power supply to support the high-quality economic development of the Kashgar region. (Contributed by Kong Shunguo, Li Yang, Wang Peng)

SOURCE State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company