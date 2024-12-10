State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company: Special investigation on hidden dangers of electric bicycle charging

KASHGAR, China, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 10, State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company organised a special inspection of electric bicycle charging tariffs and charging hazards to ensure the safety of electricity consumption of residents.

State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company combined the "site + system" verification mode, through the system to verify the charging facilities of electricity consumption and the implementation of the tariff. Simultaneous on-site verification of power grid enterprises, property units, charging facilities operating units, users and other links between the main body of the electricity billing situation. Disseminate the knowledge of electric charging safety and electricity consumption to the residents of the district, reminding them to choose regular and legal charging stacks for charging. And communicate with charging station operators to clearly display electric bicycle charging prices in the community carport, charging stations and other conspicuous places to provide residents with fair, transparent, reasonable and safe charging services.

At the same time, our company joint community property to increase electricity inspection efforts, for charging facilities, comprehensively carry out "wiring chaos, charging disorder" electricity safety hidden danger special investigation work, mainly on the charging facilities installation location, surrounding environment, fire facilities equipped with aspects of the investigation, found that part of the charging facilities around the existence of private connections, wires, exposed and other hidden safety hazards. It was found that there were private connections and exposed wires around some charging facilities, and the responsible person of the property right issued a notice of the results of electricity inspection, which was limited to rectification by the deadline.

To date, our company has investigated 1,453 users of residential electric bicycle charging facilities, verified 2 cases of aging of charging station equipment, and issued rectification notices to 12 sets of old charging stations.

The next step, our company will continue to carry out residential charging equipment tariff verification work, effectively safeguard the rights and interests of consumers, strengthen electric bicycle charging safety education, enhance residents' awareness of electricity safety, to protect residents of green and reliable travel.

SOURCE State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company