State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company: Successfully Passed Assessment for AC and DC Charging Pile and Combined Transformer Calibration

KASHGAR, China, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 9, the Kashgar Regional Market Supervision Bureau convened an expert assessment group to evaluate the expansion of the assessment certificate issued to State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company. This evaluation confirmed that the company has successfully passed the project measurement assessment, thereby enabling it to obtain a metrological institution's expanded project assessment certificate of conformity. As a result, this certification permits operations related to AC and DC charging piles as well as combined transformer calibration. The objectives outlined for the annual measurement system construction in 2024 encompass four key areas: reviewing assessments of energy meter standard devices, establishing new testing standards for AC and DC charging piles, conducting project assessments for measurement and calibration personnel, and performing agency expansion assessments. These activities are crucial for maintaining an effective quality management system while enhancing overall calibration and testing capabilities. It is essential to secure authorization from government departments in order to conduct metrological calibration work within the region. Prior to obtaining this expansion assessment certificate, both AC/DC charging piles and combined transformers must be sent to designated autonomous regional facilities for completion of their respective measurements at a certified testing institute. To ensure successful navigation through the agency's expansion assessment process, our company has deployed its core measurement business team tasked with establishing a systematic approach towards construction efforts. This includes meticulous organization of business information alongside comprehensive reviews of standard apparatus test reports accumulated over recent years. The team will compare these test data against established benchmarks according to specified assessment criteria while preparing a detailed operational manual covering all aspects related to measurement and calibration processes.

SOURCE State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company