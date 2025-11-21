State Grid Kashgar power supply company: the power of science and technology promotes the reliability improvement of distribution network power supply capacity

KASHGAR, China, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 18, the State Grid Kashgar power supply company vigorously promoted the deep integration of scientific and technological innovation and grid operation and maintenance, adhered to the strategy of "rejuvenating security through science and technology and strengthening the grid through science and technology", and developed "distribution network networking support technology" to solve the problem of low power supply reliability in remote mountainous areas.

As the "last kilometer" connecting the main power grid and thousands of households, the operation quality of the distribution network is directly related to the power consumption experience of users. Xinjiang is located in the northwest border, with obvious characteristics of "high altitude and few borders" (high altitude, many countries along the way, long border and small population), uneven distribution of power supply and load, and weak connection between remote mountainous areas and single transformer and single circuit lines of the main grid, which brings great pressure and challenges to the extension and guarantee of the terminal power grid.

Based on the core area of the new power system in southern Xinjiang, the Party committee of State Grid Kashgar power supply company pays great attention to this complex power supply environment, and is committed to transforming adverse factors such as weak grid connection and "double highs" into resource advantages with many scientific and technological innovation scenes and strong demonstration. At the beginning of this year, it coordinated the scientific research forces of enterprises from all sides, pooled the scientific research resources of colleges and universities, officially launched the special action of "power supply quality improvement", carried out special research projects with the breakthrough point of improving the power supply reliability of the power grid with the characteristics of strong and weak imbalance, established a small signal model of the new energy distribution system based on parallel computing for one year, studied the strong and weak imbalance networking support technology, developed a comprehensive treatment device for composite energy storage and power quality, and formed a Xinjiang plan to adapt to the high-quality development of the distribution system in remote areas. According to the project, the "diagnosis treatment" system was established. The theoretical research system of the whole business chain greatly reduces the power outage time and scope of users in mountainous and pastoral areas. Relying on this technology, the "networking support technology and application of strong and weak unbalanced distribution system facing Xinjiang" led by the company won the first prize of the science and technology award of the autonomous region.

According to statistics, the R & D and application of this technology can increase the mutual supply rate by 8%, the power quality by 2%, and the equipment heavy load elimination rate by about 5% after the power grid failure in remote mountainous and pastoral areas, and realize the digital transformation from "passive response" to "intelligent self-healing" in the weak connection area of the distribution network.

SOURCE State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company