State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company: Aheqi 220 thousand volt power transmission and transformation project is fully connected

KIZILSU KIRGHIZ AUTONOMOUS PREFECTURE, China, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the completion of the last phase of the AN1-AN10 pay-off section of the Kezhou Aheqi 220 thousand volt power transmission and transformation project line marks the completion of the whole line of the project.

Kezhou Aheqi 220 thousand volt power transmission and transformation project starts from Kashgar 750 thousand volt substation and ends at Aheqi 220 thousand volt substation, with a total length of 231.907 kilometers, supporting the construction of a new 220 thousand volt substation in Aheqi, while the expansion line of the Kashgar 750 thousand volt substation has undergone two separations.

The project has built 224.508 kilometers of single-loop lines, 7.399 kilometers of double-loop lines, and constructed a total of 638 new towers along the entire line, including 111 single-loop tensile corner towers, 8 double-loop tensile corner towers, 508 single-loop linear towers, and 11 double-loop linear towers. The whole line has crossed 110 thousand volt transmission lines once, 35 thousand volt transmission lines 6 times, 10 thousand volt transmission lines 43 times, crossed national highways 8 times, the G3012 Tuhe highway 1 time, and crossed the southern Xinjiang railway line 1 time.

According to Jin Haikun, manager of the owner's project department, the project is located in the hinterland of the southern vein of the Tianshan Mountains, with complex terrain, vertical and horizontal ravines, and a large temperature difference between day and night, and the construction location is mostly a non-signal area. In the face of multiple challenges such as line crossing, material supply, and extreme rain and snow weather, the staff of the project department rose to the occasion, dynamically revised the construction schedule every week, refined and decomposed the tasks, and gathered their strength of the industrial workers to effectively promote the progress of the project. At the same time, the project department also continuously strengthened on-site safety and quality control, increased the frequency and intensity of inspections, and ensured the smooth operation of the project.

In the next step, State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company will pay close attention to various basic work, seize the golden season of construction, ensure the smooth operation of the project, and strive to write a new chapter in the company's high-quality development.

