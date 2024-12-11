State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company carries out intelligent upgrading of the power grid

ARTUSH, China, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the transformer maintenance personnel of the State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company carried out the installation of current transformer oil temperature and oil pressure sensors at the 110 kV Azak substation to further improve the intelligent monitoring level of the power system and enhance the reliability of power grid operation.

As the core equipment of the power system, the operating state of the current transformer is closely related to the stability of the power grid, and the oil temperature and pressure are key indicators reflecting its internal insulation and mechanical conditions. The oil temperature and pressure sensor installed this time has high sensitivity and accuracy. It can collect and transmit data to the centralized control station in real time, which is convenient for the monitoring personnel to detect abnormalities in time, quickly isolate in the event of a failure, and strengthen the security of the power grid.

The person in charge of the work shall conduct a detailed on-site survey and formulate a plan before the operation to ensure that the installation position is accurate and the wiring is error-free. During the operation, the staff strictly abide by the transformer safety regulations and the guidelines of "anti-three violations, eliminate five harms", and operate in accordance with the standards. After the installation is completed, the technicians will comprehensively debug and calibrate the sensor and data transmission system to ensure the stability and reliability of the monitoring data.

By accurately monitoring the operation status of the current transformer in real time, staff can find hidden dangers in advance and arrange overhaul, so as to promote the transformation of operation and maintenance management to intelligence and refinement.

In the next step, the State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Power Supply Company will continue to promote technological innovation, increase the level of equipment intelligence, and escort the safe and stable operation of the Kizilsu power grid.

SOURCE State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company