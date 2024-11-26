State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company completed the installation of the first UHF online monitoring system in Kezhou

KIZILSU KIRGHIZ AUTONOMOUS PREFECTURE, China, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company successfully completed the installation and commissioning of the first UHF online monitoring system in Kezhou at the 220 thousand volt Wucha substation.

"UHF online monitoring technology is a cutting-edge power equipment monitoring method, which can monitor the operation status of equipment in substations in real time and accurately, and timely discover potential fault hazards such as partial discharge, so as to provide a strong guarantee for the safe and reliable operation of the power system. "The application of UHF online monitoring system will greatly improve our ability to monitor the status of equipment and ensure the safety and stability of power grid operation. "

In order to ensure the smooth progress of the installation and commissioning work, the State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company attaches great importance to it and has set up a project leading group to coordinate all aspects of resources. The company organizes a team of technical experts to provide on-site guidance, solve the technical problems encountered in the work in a timely manner, and ensure the quality and progress of the installation and commissioning work.

During the installation process, the installation team carefully carried out the installation and wiring of the equipment in strict accordance with the construction plan to ensure that each component was installed in place and connected accurately. The debugging personnel carefully check the parameters, repeatedly test and optimize, and strive to make the UHF online monitoring system achieve the best operating state. After unremitting efforts, the installation and commissioning of UHF online monitoring of 220 kV Wucha substation has achieved phased results, and some equipment has been successfully installed and completed preliminary commissioning, and all indicators meet the expected requirements.

In the next step, the company will continue to go all out to accelerate the follow-up work to ensure that the overall UHF online monitoring system of the 220 kV Wucha substation will be put into operation as soon as possible.

SOURCE State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company