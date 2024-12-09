State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company comprehensively carries out infrared temperature measurement of high-load transmission lines

ARTUSH, China, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Yu Lugang, a staff member of the State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company, said during the infrared temperature measurement of the 110 kV upper bin line: "The line is running normally, and the pole and tower connection hardware show no heat phenomenon."

With the arrival of the peak of electricity use in winter, the electricity load of many lines such as the 110 kV Shangbin line continues to rise. Under high-load operation, the line is prone to abnormal heat. If it is not detected and handled in time, it will seriously threaten the safety of the power grid.

In order to ensure the safe and stable operation of transmission lines, the State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company acted quickly to organize professionals to carry out comprehensive infrared temperature measurement of high-load transmission lines. The staff tested section by section along the route, and carefully measured the temperature of key parts such as line joints, insulators and wires. The cumulative detection points reached 114, which effectively investigated and eliminated potential safety hazards.

In the next step, the company will continue to increase monitoring efforts, implement 24-hour real-time monitoring of key areas and heavy-load lines, and work closely with meteorological departments to prepare for bad weather in advance, ensure the safe and stable supply of electricity during the peak of winter electricity consumption, and provide a solid guarantee for the power grid to welcome the peak of winter.

SOURCE State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company