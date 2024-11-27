State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company escorts the migratory birds along their lifeline

KIZILSU, China, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company visited the Buyamat Primary School in Artush City, Kizilsu, Xinjiang, and carried out a special activity with the theme of "Hand in Hand with Children to Escort the Lifeline of Migratory Birds", aiming to enhance the understanding of primary school students about birds and environmental protection.

During the event, the staff of the State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company vividly told the students about the touching story of how they found and protected the black stork. The students were not only moved by the spirit of bird protection in the story, but also deeply realized the importance of protecting birds and the ecological environment.

In recent years, State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company has always integrated the concept of green development into all aspects of power grid construction and operation, and is committed to promoting biodiversity conservation and building an environment-friendly power grid. Combined with public welfare brand projects such as "Migratory Bird Lifeline", "Life Bird's Nest" and "Green Power Ark", the company systematically promotes the "bird-line" dual protection work, forming a new situation of harmonious coexistence of "bird-line".

In the next step, State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company will continue to expand the form and content of science popularization and education, continue to enhance the popularization of ecological civilization knowledge through the combination of humanities and nature education, further raise minors' awareness of caring for nature and protecting wild animals, and build a beautiful home of harmonious coexistence between man and nature with practical actions.

SOURCE State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company