State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company goes deep into the community to carry out power supply service publicity activities

ARTUSH, China, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company organized employees to go to the Atush community of Kezhou to carry out a unique power supply service publicity campaign.

At the event site, the staff of the power supply company of Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture patiently and meticulously provided electricity service consultation to community residents. They introduced the specific requirements for residents to install electricity in detail, and explained in depth the knowledge of safe use of electricity, including the protection of power facilities, first-aid measures for electric shock, and the importance of rational use of electrical appliances. At the same time, the staff also demonstrated the functions of the online State Grid APP on the spot, such as power handling, inquiry, payment and online power handling services, to help residents familiarize themselves with and master convenient electricity service methods.

In response to the issue of ladder electricity prices that are generally concerned by residents, the staff made a detailed interpretation, including the composition of the ladder electricity price and the price differences of time-sharing electricity prices in different times, so that residents can have a clearer understanding of the cost of electricity consumption and the process of power handling. In addition, convenient service cards, publicity materials, etc. were distributed to further improve residents' electricity knowledge and safety awareness.

In the next step, the State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company will continue to adhere to the service concept of "customer-centered", further promote activities into communities, communities and village committees, deeply understand customer demands, solve customer electricity problems, light up tens of thousands of lights with practical actions, and provide high-quality power service guarantees for the people to warm winter.

