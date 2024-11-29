State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company helps Turgat Port shine in the Silk Road Economic Belt

KIZILSU, China, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the western border of China, Turgat Port is like a pearl, shining on the economic belt of the Silk Road. Turgat Port is located in Wucha County, Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang. The port borders the Narun region of Kyrgyzstan, which leads directly to the northern part of the country and reaches Andijan, Uzbekistan in the west. It is the key logistics hub of the Belt and Road Initiative.

With the commissioning of projects such as the Central Asian International Trade Lifting and Throwing Hub Center at Turgat Port and the construction of the G315 Topa-Turgat highway, the electric load is increasing. In order to meet the demand for new load growth in Toyun Township and Turgat Port, and to improve the regional power supply capacity and reliability of power supply, the State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company actively prepares to start the construction of the Kezhou Turgat 110kV transmission and substation project.

This project is one of the key construction projects in Kezhou's "14th Five-Year Plan". The geomorphology along the project is special and the geology is variable. The Kezhou Power Supply Company of the State Grid planned in advance to implement the "one base and one plan" of all the 248 base towers of the project to ensure the smooth progress of the project.

In the face of many difficulties, the construction personnel carefully plan the construction progress and plan, carry out construction work in the scorching sun during the day, summarize the work of the day in the temporary residence at night, study the next day's plan, strictly control the construction quality, and ensure that every link meets the standard requirements.

After the project is put into operation, it will greatly improve the power supply situation in Turgat and surrounding areas and promote the rapid development of the port economy. State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company integrates the concept of green development into the whole process of co-construction of the Belt and Road Initiative, promotes the implementation of high-quality and sustainable green power cooperation projects, explores the application of a new power system in the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative, and empowers "green energy" for port development.

