State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company launches heartwarming volunteer service activities

ATUSHI, China, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the Kizilsu Kirghiz Power Supply Company of the State Grid actively organized a volunteer team and went deep into Kang'an Community to carry out heartwarming volunteer service activities. The volunteers wore unified red vests and helmets to practice social responsibility with practical actions and provide intimate electricity services to community residents.

In the activity, volunteers focused on caring for the families of the lonely elderly. They not only helped the elderly clean their rooms and do housework, but also patiently imparted the knowledge of safe electricity, carefully checked the safety of the circuit, and ensured that the electricity environment of the elderly was safe and reliable. In addition, volunteers also assisted residents in washing cars and sweeping streets in the community to help beautify the urban environment with practical actions.

State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company has always attached great importance to volunteer service, and regards it as an important carrier to fulfill social responsibility and show the responsibility of enterprises. This International Volunteer Day is just a specific practice in the company's many volunteer service activities. In the future, the company will continue to adhere to the spirit of voluntary service, constantly expand the scope and depth of service, and provide power support and warm care for more people.

State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company will continue to strengthen the inspection and upgrading of power facilities in old communities and remote areas. At the same time, it will go deep into communities and villages to establish assistance files for people in need, and contribute to the harmony and stability of society.

SOURCE State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company