State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company makes every effort to ensure heating and electricity supply

ARTUSH, China, Dec. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the recent sudden drop in temperature, the user load of heating and electric heating in Kizilsu has risen significantly. In order to ensure that residents can receive normal heating in the cold winter, the State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company officially launched a special work to ensure winter heating and power supply on December 13. Through in-depth analysis of the load data of the distribution network in previous years, the company scientifically predicted this year's load demand, and, by combining historical data, sorted out frequent fault points and frequent overload lines in winter, the company has formulated a targeted emergency plan and transfer plan. For power supply lines that carry more heating loads, State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company has strengthened power grid operation analysis and load monitoring, reasonably arranged the operation mode of the power grid, ensured orderly use of electricity by important users, and strived to improve the reliability of power supply.

In addition, the company has arranged professionals to strengthen inspections of equipment that are prone to failure and overload, so as to eliminate potential safety hazards in a timely manner. At the same time, strengthen the monitoring of equipment and lines, and carry out detailed investigation, analysis and management of hidden dangers to ensure the safe and stable operation of the power grid.

Next, State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company will continue to strictly implement the requirements for power supply this winter and next spring, strengthen inspection and on-site controls, consolidate responsibilities and implement detailed measures to ensure the normal electricity supply to meet users' demand during the winter peak.

