State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company: Power Visit to Promote Development, Be a Good Enterprise "Electric Housekeeper"

ARTUSH, China, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, in order to ensure the safety and reliability of enterprise electricity during the season, the State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company has taken active actions to carry out power visits among enterprises. On December 5, the company's staff came to the branch of Kunlun Jiayuan Chunzhongchun Co., Ltd. in Aktao County to assist users in dealing with potential safety hazards in power distribution facilities and to ensure that users have no worries about electricity.

In the production workshop, the staff conducted a comprehensive inspection of the company's branch lines and equipment, and learned more about the company's electricity consumption and production process. Through in-depth communication with the person in charge of the enterprise, the staff mastered the current electricity load and demand of the enterprise, and tailored rectification plans and measures for equipment defects and hidden dangers for the enterprise to help the enterprise eliminate the hidden dangers of electricity consumption in a timely manner.

At the same time, the staff also actively publicized the basic knowledge and policies and regulations of safe electricity use to the employees of the enterprise, thereby improving the employees' awareness of electricity safety and enhancing their standard operation level. In order to better serve enterprises, the company has also established a "point-to-point" service mechanism to provide enterprises with differentiated electricity solutions and solid power guarantees.

In the next step, the company will continue to normalize its understanding of enterprises' production and electricity consumption situations and deepen its insights, provide enterprises with more comprehensive and accurate power services, and make every effort to escort the development of enterprises.

SOURCE State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company