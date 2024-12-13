State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company serves small and micro enterprises to ensure worry-free electricity consumption

ATUSHI, China, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to ensure the stable electricity consumption of small and micro enterprises in winter, on December 9, the State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company took active action and organized the service team to enter the small and micro industrial park in Atushi City to carry out electricity demand research and safety hazard investigation of enterprises in the park.

The members of the service team have in-depth exchanges with the person in charge of the enterprise in the park, fully understand the production and operation, electrical equipment and load of the enterprise, and carefully listened to the opinions and suggestions of the enterprises on the use of electricity. In response to the questions and difficulties raised by the enterprise, the service team gave professional answers on the spot and tailored a rationalized power consumption plan according to the actual electricity consumption situation of the enterprises to help the enterprise reduce the cost of electricity and improve production efficiency.

In addition, the State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company has also carried out safety electricity publicity and hidden danger inspections for enterprises in the park, and carried out a comprehensive "physical examination" of electricity facilities to ensure the safe use of electricity by enterprises. Up to now, more than 20 enterprises have been visited, 8 potential safety hazards have been found and rectified, and more than 600 copies of safety electricity brochures have been distributed.

In the next step, State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company will continue to optimize the power service of small and micro enterprises, continuously expand the power supply service function, provide more accurate and professional power services for enterprises, and inject strong momentum into the development of small and micro enterprises.

