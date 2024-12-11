State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company successfully completed the protection technology renovation of the main transformer of the 110 kV Munag substation

ARTUSH, China, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Kizilsu Power Supply Company of the State Grid announced the successful completion of the technical transformation of the main transformer protection of the 110 kV Munag substation. With the rapid development of the economy in Kizilsu and the increasingly complex power grid structure, the operating environment of substations is facing unprecedented challenges. In particular, the increase in the number of distributed power accesses has put a greater test for the safe and stable operation of the power grid.

In order to ensure the safety of the power grid, the State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company decided to comprehensively upgrade the main transformer protection of the substation. This technical upgrade adopts advanced microcomputer protection technology, which significantly improves the reliability and sensitivity of protection. The new protection device can monitor key parameters, such as current and voltage, with high accuracy and use complex algorithms for accurate analysis, thereby effectively avoiding misjudgments.

The new system can respond quickly and accurately to a variety of faults such as overcurrent, overload and differential protection actions. At the same time, its fixed value adjustment function makes it more convenient to modify the protection parameters and can flexibly cope with various complex operating conditions. The successful implementation of this technical reform has not only greatly improved the protection level of the substation, but also provided a solid guarantee for the stable power supply of the power grid in Kizilsu. State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company stated that it will continue to enhance and transform the power grid infrastructure in the future, provide users with better power services, and ensure the safe and stable operation of equipment.

SOURCE State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company