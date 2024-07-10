State Grid Laoling Power Supply Company: Empowering local characteristic industries with electricity and promoting rural revitalization

DEZHOU, China, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 8th, members of staff from Yang'an Town Power Supply Station of State Grid Shandong Laoling Power Supply Company were inspecting the electrical equipment at Shandong Fuhuiyuan Food Co., Ltd., conducting temperature measurements on the power supply lines, and promoting awareness on safe electricity use as well. So they spare no effort to ensure the safe and reliable electricity use for the enterprise.

Yang'an Town, Laoling, Shandong Province, which is characterized by its seasoning industry, is the largest seasoning distribution center in the country and is known for "purchasing in the whole country, and selling to the whole of China". As a town characterized by seasoning industry, there are 280 seasoning processing enterprises and 52 major enterprises with the annual sales exceeding 26 billion yuan. Compound spices owns more than 40% of the national market share, and the annual express delivery orders exceed 95 million. The local government constantly supports Yang'an Town to expand its advantages in the seasoning industry by flourishing the "Taste City Yang'an" brand, ushering in the transformation and upgrading of the seasoning enterprises and seizing chances of new tracks. With the realization of its great potential in cross-border e-commerce and its constant growth in export, the "Yang'an Flavor" not only revitalizes the local new villages, but also spreads the fragrance all over the world.

"The fundamental way for stable production and production growth lies in technology, and stable and reliable electricity supply is indispensable for the development of technology. The power department has provided us with high-quality electricity supply services to meet our growing electricity demand which helps to improve the modernization level of our company." said Mr. Cui, General Manager of Shandong Fuhuiyuan Food Co., Ltd.

In order to provide a stable, secure, and high-quality power supply environment and services for seasoning enterprises and to support the development of rural characteristic industries, staffs of State Grid Shandong Laoling Power Supply Company actively pay door to door visit to the seasoning enterprises to make comprehensive investigations on safe electricity usage and their electricity demand, assisting them in timely inspection of electrical equipment such as power supply lines, switch blades, leakage protection devices, etc. to eliminate any electrical hazards. At the same time, digital devices such as drones and infrared thermometers are used to identify electrical hazards in power supply lines. Also, customers are often told in detail about hazard precautions and scientific electricity use to further ensure secure electricity use for enterprises.

Thanks to sufficient electricity supply, in the first six months of this year, export orders from seasoning enterprises in Yang'an Town exceeded expectations, showing a stable but increasing trend. According to the latest data, the total export value of Laoling seasonings exceeded 70 million yuan in the first six months of this year, an increase of nearly 12% compared to the same period of last year. "we have an annual export volume of 30 million yuan. This year, the foreign trade orders of Fuhuiyuan Food have been constantly increasing in the first six months, and the sales revenue this year has increased by about 10% compared to the same period of last year," said Mr. Cui, the general manager of Shandong Fuhuiyuan Food Co., Ltd.

Electricity must take the lead for the development of any industry. With the company tenet "people's electricity for people", State Grid Laoling Power Supply Company makes great efforts to improve the quality of the power supply service for the local characteristic industries, upgrading the "electricity availability " to "electricity accessibility ", and injecting new vitality into rural revitalization.

SOURCE State Grid Laoling Power Supply Company